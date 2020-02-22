Applications should be sent to:b6directits@ecowas.int JD_Eng_Director Information Technology Services – FINAL2020 ROLE OVERVIEW The incumbent shall serve as the Director in charge of Information Technologies Services and oversee IT Programs and Systems Acquisition and Implementation. He/she will report directly to the Commissioner in charge of Telecommunication and Information Technology Services Â ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES Â·Â Â Â Â Â Manage the development, deployment, operations, maintenance and support of ECOWAS Commission IT systems in line with the organizational IT strategy; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Oversee the acquisition andÂ integration of new systems with those existing and provide expert advice and support to the Commission; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Oversee all technology operations based on the business requirements of all departments to determine their technology needs Â·Â Â Â Â Â Coordinate the development of standard operating procedures in alignment with best practices, and ensure written protocols and guidelines are provided for the end-users. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Coordinate the development of effective and efficient IT plans and strategies to enhance userâ€™s productivity. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Liaise regularly with executive and senior management as well as systems users. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Keep up-to-date with the most recent technologies and advise on new technological solutions to meet business requirements. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Negotiate with service providers including OEMs to get the best deal. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Develop and implement efficient IT policies and procedures to meet organizational objectives. Â ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE Â·Â Â Â Â Â Masterâ€™s degree (or equivalent) in telecommunications/ ICT, information systems management, postal services or any related field from a recognized university ; Â·Â Â Â Â Â 12 years progressively responsible experience in the planning, design, development, implementation and maintenance of information systems and telecommunications and 5 years at a supervisory level; Â·Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of information systems and telecommunications technologies for large and complex organizational environments, with the technical know-how to effectively implement ICT solutions with a focus on improving operations, enabling transformation and leading the management of information and resources; Â·Â Â Â Â Â proven mastery of large, complex ICT operations or projects, which may contain significant scope, ambiguity, risk & geographical diversity; Â·Â Â Â Â Â demonstrated competence to drive the development, review and communicate ICT policies, regulations and standards throughout the ECOWAS community, with an ability to engage member states institutions on developing an economically enhancing ICT policy frameworks. Â AGE LIMIT Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates. ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES Â·Â Â Â Â Â senior leadership experience in establishing strategic partnerships, working collaboratively and building consensus with multiple internal and/or external stakeholders on complex issues in a multi-disciplinary governmental or international organizations; Â·Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of the ECOWAS mandate, strategic plan/priorities as well as the economic, political and social state/trends of member states, as pertains to own scope of work; Â·Â Â Â Â Â exhibit consistency on actions, values, methods, confidentiality, ethics, measures, principles, expectations and outcomes which connotes a deep commitment to do the right thing for the right reason, regardless of the circumstances; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with Heads of Institutions, elected officials and statutory employees to facilitate compliance, build engagement, resolve conflicts and obtain support for change; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to respect chain of command in an appropriate manner; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to promote a culture where people hold themselves personally accountable for results; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to provide leadership, management, and technical oversight for all project activities and program deliverables in accordance with ECOWAS legal and administrative practices and standards; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to conduct periodic reviews of staff performance in keeping with the ECOWAS performance management system and to mentor staff to ensure high levels of motivation, commitment, capacity, and teamwork; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to oversee project management, internal controls and stewardship of financial resources and to address issues in a confident and capable manner whilst making decisions that exemplifies impartial and non-partisan decision-making. Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to exercise the initiative and resourcefulness necessary for simultaneously addressing a variety of stakeholder needs, pursuing multiple tasks and achieving positive outcomes; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to create synergies with client groups and others to achieve objectives in setting and monitoring service standards and indicators; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to motivate and engage others in promoting or adopting best practices in client services ; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to identify and improve services and client interactions through appropriate networks and to create innovative ways of addressing these in an accountable and transparent manner. Â·Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of anti-discriminatory/human rights regulatory environment and ability to advance strategies to foster an inclusive working environment and healthy organization respectful of Â cultural diversity and gender equality andÂ free from harassment and discrimination; Â·Â Â Â Â Â understanding of diverse cultural views especially within West Africa, being sensitive to group differences, gender issues and ability to contribute to, advocate for, and/or develop policies which are gender sensitiveÂ and responsive to various cultures; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to foster a diverse and inclusive interactive work environment that can effectively bring together a wide spectrum of ideas and experiences to solve problems, develop projects/programs and improve results; Â·Â Â Â Â Â abilityÂ andÂ responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to remain objective in managing conflict regardless of cultural differences /positions, gender differences, and encourage other staff to overcome cultural and gender bias andÂ differences. Â·Â Â Â Â Â understanding of the ECOWAS organizational structure, workplace culture and dynamics; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to apply knowledge of ECOWAS legal framework, strategic priorities and operational standards to develop/modernize policies and programs and/or to implement policies and programs in a sustainable and effective manner; Â·Â Â Â Â Â well-developed business, social and political acumen, demonstrating a strong commitment to the vision and mandate of ECOWAS coupled with a broad knowledge of the economic, political and social situations and trends in member states; Â·Â Â Â Â Â sound judgment and decision-making skills on matters relating to policy and strategy development important to the realization of the ECOWAS mandate and the improvement of outcomes for member states. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Analytical and Critical Thinking Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to analyze reports as well as socio-economic and institutional dynamicsÂ and recognize areas of potential obstacles or challenges and develop innovative solutions or alternatives to address barriers and achieve strategic/operational priorities; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to anticipate and interpret the effects of environmental changes (social, economic and political),and its impactÂ and makeÂ recommendations; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to identify/address strengths and weaknesses, stimulate creativity, reduce resistance to change and improve the achievement of strategic objectives; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to make prudent decisions relating to the management of human, financial and material resources. Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to actively listen and understand perspectives of others to make informed assertions, decisions or recommendations; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to build multiple external collaborative relationships to support strategic and operational objectives; identify the key issues and accommodate the key players with well thought out communication and stakeholder management plans; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to communicate with clarity and conviction, make compelling presentations which promotes new insights, ideas and perspectives and a better understanding of issues and challenges; Â·Â Â Â Â Â exhibit active listening skillsÂ to encourage stronger communication amongstÂ team members, to show care and make them feel valued and toÂ drive employee engagement in all institutions and agencies; Â·Â Â Â Â Â negotiation and conflict management skills focusing on building and nurturing effective and collaborative relationships; Â·Â Â Â Â Â proficiency inÂ information communication technologies(ICT); Â·Â Â Â Â Â Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage. Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to prepare plans, set clear objectives in a consistent manner and have effective oversight of performance management practices toÂ ensure that goals and standards are met; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to set effective goals/results and manage change in a manner that demonstrates resilience, composure and a positive outlook in an environment of uncertainty and ambiguity; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to enable the development of organizational and individual talent throughout the implementation of strategic, operational, programme, project and individual plans; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to implement plans, mobilize/engage people, identify critical success factors, mitigate risks, monitor indicators and feedback, initiate corrective measure and build capacities for sustainability; Â·Â Â Â Â Â ability to institute rigorous monitoring, and evaluation practices and to learn from setbacks and mistakes to ensure continuous improvement. Â