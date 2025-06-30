ECOWAS celebrates 50th anniversary with Golden Jubilee march and community activities in Praia

30 Jun, 2025

Praia, June 28, 2025 – As part of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Golden Jubilee March took place this Saturday, June 28, 2025, in the city of Praia, with the active participation of institutions, local partners, and citizens committed to the ideals of integration, solidarity, and regional development.

The event saw strong community and institutional involvement, with the presence of several partner organizations who carried out important public health and wellness activities. Morabi, the Health Authority of Praia (Delegacia de Saúde), and VerdeFam were on the ground offering free screenings for health checks.

In addition to the march — which symbolized ECOWAS’s five-decade journey in promoting peace, security, and regional integration — participants also enjoyed sports and recreational activities in the Quebra Canela area, fostering social interaction, physical well-being, and a sense of community.

This initiative is just one of several activities taking place throughout 2025 in Cabo Verde, in celebration of ECOWAS’s Golden Jubilee. More events are planned in the coming months, reaffirming the Organization’s commitment to the peoples of West Africa and the collective pursuit of a more just, secure, and sustainable future.

The ECOWAS Representation, the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), and the Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre (MMCC) extend their sincere thanks to all partners and participants who contributed to the success of this event, and renew their invitation to civil society and the media to continue following and promoting the upcoming Golden Jubilee initiatives.