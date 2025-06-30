Courtesy visit by the ECOWAS resident representative to the president of the National Assembly of Senegal

H.E Mrs Zelma FASSINOU NOBRE, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Senegal, paid a courtesy visit to H.E El Malick NDIAYE, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Senegal.

This visit, which took place on the 26th of June 2025 in Dakar, Senegal, is part of the implementation of the activities of the West African Health Organisation (WAHO), which the Resident Representative is carrying out with the Senegalese Members of the ECOWAS Parliament and members of the WAHO Financial Support Steering Committee, which is the ECOWAS institution responsible for health issues in the Member States.

During this visit, the President of the Senegalese National Assembly underlined the priority role of the Parliament in resolving conflicts and strengthening democracy within the community. He recalled the need to make the ECOWAS region a model of peace and stability conducive to economic development and West African integration.

According to the President of the National Assembly “it is imperative to provide ECOWAS with the necessary resources to enable it to be proactive on issues relating to peace, security and stability in the sub-region”.

He also said that improving the quality of people’s lives should be one of the organisation’s priorities, in line with vision 2050, which is a call to all. To this end, discussions focused on the various activities of the Representation on the ground with the populations so that they feel part of the West African community.

In conclusion, the President of the National Assembly of Senegal expressed the hope that the ECOWAS Parliament would be a bridge between peoples for genuine development in a peaceful environment.