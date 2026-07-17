THE ECOWAS PERMANENT OBSERVER MISSION AND ECOWAS GROUP AT THE UNITED NATIONS COMMEMORATES ECOWAS DAY 2026 AT THE UN

10 Jul, 2026

In celebration of the 51st Anniversary of ECOWAS, the ECOWAS Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations and the ECOWAS Group of Ambassadors at the UN organized a High-Level Event on Peacebuilding, Partnerships and Economic Development in West Africa. The Event which convened at the close of the 1st UN Annual Peacebuilding Week took place in New York on 26th June 2026 at the Trusteeship Council Chamber, UNHQ and was opened with a High-Level Dialogue on the Theme: Investing in Peace, Prosperity and Resilience: Building Partnerships for Regional Economic Integration, Trade and Development in West Africa.

The Event brought together High Level Representatives from ECOWAS, African Union, the United Nations, International Financial Institutions, Private Sector Leaders, Civil Society, and Development Partners to advance dialogue and strengthen partnerships for Peacebuilding, Trade and Economic Development in West Africa and to further commitments on trade facilitation, investment, and reforms needed to make the Common Market work for all West Africans as well as show how economic integration, trade and development can serve as critical pillars of sustainable peace in the Region. The Event also provided an opportunity to further discussions on the implementation of ECOWAS Vision 2050, the Community’s long-term strategic framework for building a peaceful, prosperous, inclusive, people-centred and resilient West Africa.

The Forum Chaired by the Chair of the ECOWAS Group at the UN, Amb. Michael Imran Kanu, received High Level Statements from The United Nations Deputy Secretary General Ms. Amina J Mohammed and from the Chair of the ECOWAS Ministers of Trade Hon. Ibrahim Sesay of Sierra Leone, ECOWAS Commissioners for Economic Affairs and Agriculture and Political Affairs, Peace and Security respectively, Hon. Kalilou Sylla and Amb. Abdel Fatau Musah as well as from representatives of the African Union, World Bank Group, Chairman Dangote Group and Chair of the ECOWAS Business Council, Mr. Aliko Dangote represented by Dr. Hassan Mahmoud, Special Adviser and Chief Economist of Dangote Group. The ECOWAS Permanent Observer to the UN, Amb. Kinza Jawara-Njai in her Introductory remarks spoke on ECOWAS’ efforts in promoting Regional Peace, Security, and Stability and highlighted the ECOWAS Peace Fund’s contributions in strengthening Peace Support Operations, Regional Stabilization, Inclusive Governance and Sustainable development in the Region and called for Stronger Partnership for Development in West Africa.

Contributors of the High-Level Panel Discussion on “Peace Funds as Catalyst for Sustaining Peace and Economic Transformation” included UN Assistant Secretary General for Peacebuilding-DPPA-DPO, Ms. Elizabeth Speher, Executive DIrector of WANEP, Mrs. Levinia Ade Mensah and Director of Africa Program, Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Ms. Oge Onubogu and Director WAD DPPA-DPO Ms. Nathalie Ndongo Seh. Discussants of the 2nd High-Level Panel which focused on “Deeping Economic Integration, Regional Connectivity, Private Sector development and Inclusive Growth” included Deputy Regional Director, UNDP Africa, Ms Aissata De, Secretary UNCITRAL Ms. Anna Marie Joubin-Bret, ECOWAS Director of Trade Mr. Kola Sofola and Founding President of Delaware Africa Coalition, Mr. Kelechi Lawrence. Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives of ECOWAS Member States to the UN also shared perspectives on the Theme of the Forum and dilated on contributions of Member States to the development of the ECOWAS Regional Integration Project in West Africa.

The Event closed with a West African Cocktail Reception graced by the UN Assistant Secretary General for Africa,DPPA-DPO, Ms Martha Ama Pobee, Representatives of Diplomatic Missions to the UN and the Diaspora.