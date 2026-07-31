ECOWAS CELEBRATES THE 3RD EDITION OF THE WEST AFRICA CULTURAL DAY IN BRUSSELS

31 Jul, 2026

The Group of Ambassadors of West African Countries (GAAO), in collaboration with the Permanent Representation of ECOWAS in Brussels, organized the 3rd Edition of the West Africa Cultural Day on Saturday, July 25, 2026. The celebration spanned three days and featured educational, sports, and cultural activities aimed at promoting regional integration and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of West Africa.

The highlight of the event was a Dialogue on the challenges and prospects of deepening the regional integration process in West Africa, under the theme: “ECOWAS, 51 Years On: What Prospects in the Face of Contemporary Challenges?” Organized by the ECOWAS Permanent Representation in Brussels on Thursday, July 23, 2026, the dialogue brought together representatives of the European Union (EEAS, INTPA, and DG Trade), the OACPS Secretariat, the African Union, the diplomatic corps based in Brussels, international organizations, academia, civil society, and the diaspora for constructive exchanges on the future of regional integration.

The opening ceremony featured a musical interlude by the Welnéré Group (African musicians based in Brussels), followed by welcome remarks from Mr. Amadou BA, Economic Adviser at the ECOWAS Permanent Representation, and an address by H.E. Mr. Philip Bob JUSU, Ambassador of Sierra Leone to Belgium. Messages of solidarity were also delivered by EU representatives, including Ms. Jolita PONS, Head of the “West Africa” Division at the European External Action Service (EEAS), and Mr. Carlo Pettinato, Head of Unit TRADE.C1 Africa and Pacific, Overseas Countries and Territories.

In his remarks, Mr. BA recalled the history of ECOWAS and highlighted its numerous achievements over 51 years, while emphasizing ongoing institutional reforms to strengthen the effectiveness and impact of ECOWAS actions. He also underscored the challenges facing the Community, including security threats and political instability, the effects of climate change on food security, and migration issues affecting youth and women.

EU representatives reaffirmed their commitment to supporting ECOWAS in its efforts to promote peace, stability, economic integration, and regional development.

The program continued with an audiovisual presentation of ECOWAS achievements since its creation, followed by a roundtable moderated by Mr. Viwanou GNASSOUNOU, former Assistant Secretary-General of the OACPS, on topics such as Peace and Security, Democratic Governance

and Politics, Regional Market and Economic Integration, and Regional Coordination and Policy Coherence in West Africa. Dr. Dedou P. HEMOU, Secretary-General of the ECOWAS Parliament, presented current challenges of regional integration and prospects for strengthening cooperation among Member States.

H.E. Mr. Philip Bob JUSU, Ambassador of Sierra Leone, recalled the historic role of ECOMOG in maintaining peace and security in West Africa, particularly in Sierra Leone, stressing the need to adapt regional mechanisms to new threats.

On democratic governance, H.E. Mr. Mame Baba Cissé, Ambassador of Senegal to Belgium, emphasized respect for the rule of law and stronger institutions to ensure lasting stability. Dr. Innocent BADASU, Counselor at the Embassy of Ghana, highlighted progress in economic integration while stressing the need to remove barriers to intra-regional trade, improve infrastructure, and enhance competitiveness.

Finally, H.E. Mr. Ousmane Koné, Resident Representative of UEMOA in Brussels, stressed the importance of better coordination among regional organizations to ensure policy coherence and maximize the impact of integration initiatives.

Discussions focused on security challenges, political transitions, financing regional integration, trade, youth, and partnerships with the European Union. Participants unanimously called for a more resilient, united, and people-centered ECOWAS.

The celebration continued on Friday, July 24, with a friendly football match between the Ambassadors’ team and the team of Advisors and local staff of West African Embassies at the Ixelles Stadium in Brussels, fostering conviviality and stronger ties among participants.

The event concluded with a cultural evening hosted at the Embassy of The Gambia in Brussels on Saturday, July 25, 2026. The evening showcased West African cultures through artistic performances, dances, traditional attire, and culinary specialties.

This 3rd Edition of the West Africa Cultural Day recorded strong participation and enhanced ECOWAS visibility, while highlighting the region’s cultural diversity and the values of integration, solidarity, and fraternity that unite the peoples of West Africa.