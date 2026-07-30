ECOWAS STRENGTHENS ITS POLICIES TO PROMOTE ENGAGED YOUTH, INCLUSIVE SPORTS, AND SUSTAINABLE VOLUNTEERING

30 Jul, 2026

The regional expert workshop on the consolidation, validation, and adoption of ECOWAS regional policies on youth, sports, and volunteerism concluded in Dakar on Thursday, July 30, 2026, following four days of intensive technical discussions and consultations among representatives of member states, regional institutions, and development partners.

Organized by the ECOWAS Commission’s Center for Youth and Sports Development (CDJS), this workshop marked a decisive step in the process of modernizing regional strategic frameworks designed to promote the development of youth, sports, and volunteerism in West Africa.

During the various sessions, experts conducted an in-depth review of the draft Regional Youth Policy, Regional Sports Policy, and Strategic Document for the ECOWAS Volunteer Program, as well as their respective action plans. The discussions, conducted in language groups and then in plenary sessions, made it possible to incorporate contributions from member states, harmonize proposals, and reach a consensus on the main strategic directions.

Participants made several recommendations aimed, in particular, at strengthening governance mechanisms, improving policy monitoring and evaluation, promoting better coordination between member states and regional institutions, and ensuring the sustainable mobilization of the resources needed to implement regional programs. Particular attention was also given to the inclusion of young people, women, and people with disabilities, as well as to addressing issues related to digital transformation, youth employment, peace, and social cohesion.

The experts also recommended institutionalizing a biennial meeting to review regional policies on youth, sports, and volunteering. This platform will enable regular assessments of progress made, the sharing of best practices, and the adaptation of policies to the new challenges facing the region.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the consolidated versions of the various documents were approved by the experts for submission to the ministers responsible for youth and sports in ECOWAS member states for review and validation.

During the closing ceremony, officials from the ECOWAS Commission commended the commitment and professionalism of the national delegations, whose contributions helped produce consensus-based, ambitious documents tailored to the realities of the region. They expressed their gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Senegal for its hospitality and the excellent working conditions provided to the participants.

The conclusion of this workshop marks a decisive step in the process of strengthening regional policies in support of youth, sports, and volunteerism. The finalized documents will now serve as a reference to guide the actions of member states and partners in implementing the ECOWAS Vision 2050, which places human capital, civic engagement, and regional integration at the heart of West Africa’s sustainable development.