GOMBE STATE UNIVERSITY STUDENTS PAY A STUDY VISIT TO THE ECOWAS COMMISSION

30 Jul, 2026

The ECOWAS Commission, through its Directorate of Education, Science and Culture, hosted students from Gombe State University on an educational excursion to its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria on 28th July 2026, providing the aspiring youth with an opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge of the Commission’s mandate, operations and role in advancing regional integration across West Africa.

Welcoming the delegation, the Principal Programme Officer for Scientific Research and Innovation, Dr. Lino Gemis DOSSOUGNIN, commended the students for their interest in regional affairs and diplomacy. He encouraged them to remain committed to academic excellence, innovation and public service, emphasizing that the future of West Africa depends on a new generation of informed, visionary and dedicated leaders.

The visit featured a comprehensive presentation on the ECOWAS Commission, introducing the students to the history of the Community, its vision and mission, institutional framework, departments, directorates and programmes. The session also highlighted ECOWAS’ achievements and ongoing efforts in promoting peace and security, economic integration, education, science and technology, youth development and sustainable growth throughout the region.

The interactive session concluded with a question-and-answer segment during which the students engaged actively with Commission officials, seeking clarification on various aspects of ECOWAS’ work, opportunities for young people and pathways to careers in regional and international institutions. Their questions were addressed comprehensively, fostering a deeper understanding of the Community’s objectives and operations.

Expressing their appreciation, the students described the excursion as enlightening and inspiring, noting that the experience had strengthened their aspirations to become future diplomats and professionals committed to advancing regional cooperation and development in West Africa.

The visit underscores the ECOWAS Commission’s continued commitment to engaging young people, promoting civic education and nurturing the next generation of leaders who will champion the ideals of regional integration, peace and sustainable development.