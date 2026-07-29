ECOWAS LAUNCHES THE WEST AFRICAN REGIONAL WATER FORUM (FREAO)

29 Jul, 2026

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Water Resources Management Center (CGRE), UEMOA, CILSS, and the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, officially announce the launch of the first edition of the West African Regional Water Forum (FREAO), to be held in Abidjan, Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, from September 24 to 25, 2026. Initiated as part of the regional integrated water resources management (IWRM) process, which involves all states and transboundary basin organizations in the region, the FREAO is set to become the premier event on water governance in West Africa.

West Africa alone is home to 28 shared river basins, covering nearly 71% of its total land area—a level of water interdependence that is rare worldwide. All West African states, with the exception of Cape Verde, share at least one river with a neighbor. The region is home to some of the continent’s most strategically important rivers, including the Niger River (flowing through 9 countries over more than 4,000 km), the Senegal River (4 countries), the Volta River (6 countries), Lake Chad (8 countries), the Gambia River (3 countries), and the Comoé River (3 countries). This reality makes cooperation in water management not only a necessity but also a strategic opportunity to strengthen peace, sustainable development, and climate resilience.

However, the region suffers from a structural deficit in water infrastructure (drinking water, sanitation, irrigation, flood management), underrepresentation of women and youth in the sector’s decision-making bodies, and cross-border cooperation weakened by recent geopolitical developments. In light of these challenges, a regional platform for high-level dialogue is essential as a strategic response.

Established as a biennial framework for high-level dialogue, the FREAO aims to bring together all stakeholders in the water and sanitation sector in West Africa every two years: policymakers, regional institutions, researchers, civil society, the private sector, and technical and financial partners.

Its first edition, themed “Harnessing Water to Transform West Africa,” will focus on four major thematic priorities:

Water–Food–Energy–Environment Nexus: how to turn this interdependence into a driver of economic development and climate resilience; Financing Water Infrastructure: exploring innovative mechanisms (public-private partnerships, climate finance) to bridge the investment gap; Gender, Youth, and Social Inclusion: ensuring truly inclusive water governance that incorporates the voices of women, youth, and vulnerable communities; Regional Cooperation and Hydro-Diplomacy: sustaining cross-border cooperation beyond geopolitical shifts by making water a vehicle for peace.

EVENT FACT SHEET

Main Theme: “Harnessing Water to Transform West Africa”

Forum Dates: September 24–25, 2026

Location: Abidjan, Republic of Côte d’Ivoire

Lead Organizer: CGRE-ECOWAS (GRC Lead)

Co-organizers: UEMOA, CILSS, Côte d’Ivoire

Expected attendees: 300 to 500 (decision-makers, technical experts, technical field staff, civil society, private sector, media)

Frequency: Biennial (every 2 years)

Official website: www.westafricawaterforum.org

Registration is now open on the official FREAO website. The forum is open to all stakeholders involved in water resources management and sanitation in West Africa. Online registration: www.westafricawaterforum.org

FREAO builds on the legacy of the 9th World Water Forum in Dakar (2022)—the first of its kind held in sub-Saharan Africa—which sparked a strong African momentum culminating in the adoption of the African “Blue Deal.” It also aligns with the African Union’s declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Water” in Africa and with preparations for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, co-hosted by Senegal and the United Arab Emirates, scheduled for December 8–10, 2026, in Abu Dhabi. FREAO will serve as an opportunity to consolidate West African positions in preparation for this global event.