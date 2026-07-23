ECOWAS LAUNCHES THE REGIONAL FUND FOR STABILIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT (FRSD) TECHNICAL MISSION IN SIERRA LEONE

23 Jul, 2026

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Regional Fund for Stabilization and Development (FRSD), officially launched today a high-level technical mission to the Republic of Sierra Leone, marking the commencement of the project preparation phase following the country’s selection as the newest beneficiary Member State of the Fund.

The mission, taking place from 20 to 26 July 2026, follows the decision of the 10th FRSD Steering Committee to include Sierra Leone among the beneficiary Member States of the Regional Fund for Stabilization and Development. The initiative is implemented by the ECOWAS Commission with financial support from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through KfW Development Bank, in close collaboration with the Government of Sierra Leone and other development partners.

The official launching ceremony, held at the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development in Freetown, brought together senior officials of the Government of Sierra Leone, representatives of the ECOWAS Commission, the ECOWAS Resident Representation in Sierra Leone, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, KfW Development Bank, GIZ, sector ministries and development partners as well as the ECOWAS FRSD Team from Abuja.

The technical mission seeks to initiate a strategic dialogue with the Government of Sierra Leone aimed at identifying national stabilization and development priorities, agreeing on potential intervention areas, establishing national coordination mechanisms and developing a roadmap for the preparation and implementation of FRSD-supported investments.

On behalf of the Government of Sierra Leone, H.E. Kenyeh Barlay, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, welcomed the launch of the mission and expressed the Government’s appreciation for the partnership.

“The Government of Sierra Leone warmly welcomes this important initiative by ECOWAS and the Government of Germany. The FRSD presents a unique opportunity to complement our national development agenda through targeted investments that strengthen resilience, create opportunities for our people and contribute to sustainable peace and inclusive growth.”

Speaking during the opening ceremony, H.E. John Azumah, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Sierra Leone, underscored the significance of Sierra Leone’s accession to the Fund.

“Sierra Leone’s inclusion in the Regional Fund for Stabilization and Development reflects ECOWAS’ unwavering commitment to supporting Member States in building resilient, peaceful and prosperous societies. This technical mission marks the beginning of a strong partnership founded on national ownership, regional solidarity and sustainable investments that will improve the lives of vulnerable communities, particularly women and young people.”

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of H.E. Dr. Pascal Richter, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Sierra Leone, his Representative, M. Raphael FRERKING, GIZ Country Director, reaffirmed Germany’s continued support for the initiative.

“Germany is proud to support ECOWAS through the Regional Fund for Stabilization and Development. We firmly believe that investing in resilience, social cohesion and inclusive economic opportunities is essential for achieving lasting peace and sustainable development. Sierra Leone’s accession to the Fund represents another important milestone in our shared commitment to regional stability.”

Throughout the mission, the ECOWAS Commission will present the objectives, governance framework, financing mechanisms and implementation modalities of the Regional Fund for Stabilization and Development. Technical consultations will also be conducted with key government institutions to identify priority sectors, assess stabilization challenges, designate national focal points and prepare the forthcoming needs assessment missions.

A key outcome of the mission will be the establishment of the National Advisory Committee (NAC), which will serve as the national coordination platform for the implementation of the Fund. Discussions will culminate in the validation of a National Roadmap outlining the next steps, including comprehensive needs assessments, the development of the National Intervention Strategy, the selection of implementing partners and the preparation of grant agreements.

The inclusion of Sierra Leone in the FRSD represents another significant milestone in ECOWAS’ efforts to promote peace, stability and sustainable development across the West African region. Through strong partnerships with Member States and development partners, the ECOWAS Commission continues to deliver innovative, integrated and people-centred solutions that address the root causes of fragility while fostering inclusive socio-economic development.