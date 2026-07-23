WAPP SIGNS CONTRACT WITH BANQUE ATLANTIQUE TO ESTABLISH THE CLEARING BANK FOR THE REGIONAL ELECTRICITY MARKET

23 Jul, 2026

Abomey-Calavi, 13 July 2026 – The West African Power Pool (WAPP) and Banque Atlantique have signed a contract for the provision of clearing-house services as part of the operationalisation of the West African Regional Electricity Market.

The signing ceremony was held in Cotonou, Benin, in the presence of the WAPP Secretary General, Mr Abdoulaye DIA; the Managing Director of Banque Atlantique Bénin, Mr Marc Claude AMOUSSOUGA; the Resident Representative of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr Amadou DIONGUE; and a representative of GIZ.

The ceremony also brought together several distinguished guests, including the Managing Director of the Communauté Électrique du Bénin (CEB), Mr Karimou CHABI SIKA; the Managing Director of the Société Béninoise de Production d’Électricité (SBPE); representatives of technical and financial partners; and members of the management committees of WAPP and Banque Atlantique Bénin.

Selected following a competitive tender process conducted by WAPP in accordance with the applicable procedures, Banque Atlantique will provide clearing-house services for the Regional Electricity Market.

The signing of this contract marks a major milestone in the operationalisation of the regional market by enabling the centralisation, processing and secure settlement of financial flows arising from electricity transactions, in accordance with the rules and procedures in force at the regional level.

The establishment of this mechanism will strengthen the security, transparency, traceability and efficiency of financial settlements among market participants. It will also help reduce payment-related risks and further build confidence among stakeholders in the regional electricity sector.

This signing forms part of the ongoing initiatives undertaken by WAPP, in collaboration with the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA), its member utilities, and technical and financial partners, to establish a harmonised framework for cross-border electricity trade.

It follows the adoption of the main regulatory and operational instruments of the market, including the Regional Electricity Market Rules and Procedures, regional transmission tariff mechanisms, and transaction settlement procedures.

Through this partnership, WAPP reaffirms its commitment to advancing the integration of national power systems and promoting a unified, transparent and competitive regional electricity market that supports sustainable, reliable and affordable access to electricity for the people of West Africa.