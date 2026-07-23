ECOWAS TO HAND OVER A NEW MATERNITY AND PAEDIATRIC WARD TO THE REGIONAL HOSPITAL OF BAFATÁ IN GUINEA-BISSAU

23 Jul, 2026

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Regional Fund for Stabilisation and Development (FRSD), will officially hand over a newly constructed Maternity and Paediatric Ward to the Regional Hospital of Bafatá during a ceremony to be held in August 2026.

The construction of the facility, financed by the ECOWAS Regional Fund for Stabilisation and Development (FRSD) at a total cost of USD 638,538.05, forms part of ECOWAS’ continued efforts to strengthen access to essential social services and enhance resilience in vulnerable communities across Guinea-Bissau.

Implemented by the consortium KOZAN Limited Company and BAGA-BAGA Construções SARL, the project was executed under the technical supervision of the competent authorities of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau and the ECOWAS FRSD Team.

The new maternity and paediatric ward is one of several strategic investments under the ECOWAS Direct Investment component in Guinea-Bissau, which has an overall budget of USD 1.8 million. The programme also includes the provision of medical equipment and hospital support infrastructure, as well as community-based investments designed to improve livelihoods and strengthen local resilience.

The handover ceremony will bring together representatives of the Government of Guinea-Bissau, the ECOWAS Commission, development partners, local authorities and beneficiary communities, underscoring the shared commitment to promoting peace, stability and sustainable development through inclusive investments.

The Fund’s interventions are conducted in collaboration with national and international implementing partners and is founded on three complementary pillars—Direct Investment, Technical Cooperation and Financial Cooperation—which together contribute to addressing the root causes of fragility while fostering social cohesion and sustainable socio-economic development in Member States.