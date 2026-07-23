WAHO, THE HEALTH ARM OF ECOWAS

23 Jul, 2026

Thirty-nine years ago, ECOWAS established the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) with the ambition to improve the health and well-being of the people of West Africa.

The West African Health Organization (WAHO), the specialized health institution of ECOWAS, works with Member States to build stronger health systems, improve healthcare access, and protect over 400 million people across West Africa.

Together, we are advancing regional health and resilience.