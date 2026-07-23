ECOWAS
Initializing...
Welcome to ECOWAS
image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All

News

image

WAHO, THE HEALTH ARM OF ECOWAS

23 Jul, 2026

Thirty-nine years ago, ECOWAS established the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) with the ambition to improve the health and well-being of the people of West Africa.
The West African Health Organization (WAHO), the specialized health institution of ECOWAS, works with Member States to build stronger health systems, improve healthcare access, and protect over 400 million people across West Africa.

Together, we are advancing regional health and resilience.

Get in touch

Let's build West Africa's future together

ECOWAS Headquarters — Airport Road, Abuja, Nigeria
info@ecowas.int
ECOWAS Commission
12Member States, one region
Facebook LinkedIn X YouTube WhatsApp WebTV WebRadio Newsletter Library