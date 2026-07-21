ECOWAS HOLDS SUMMIT ON THE FUTURE OF REGIONAL INTEGRATION IN WEST AFRICA AND 69TH ORDINARY SESSION OF THE AUTHORITY OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT IN SIERRA LEONE

21 Jul, 2026

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) holds Summit on the Future of Regional Integration and the 69th Ordinary Session of the Authority, today, July 19, 2026, at the Julius Maada Bio International Conference Centre in Lungi, Sierra Leone.

In his final address to the Authority of Heads of State and Government, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, reflected on four years of service marked by institutional reforms, efforts to deepen regional integration, and responses to unprecedented political, security, economic, and geopolitical challenges. He expressed appreciation to ECOWAS leaders, Member States, Community Institutions, staff, and partners for their support, while reaffirming confidence in the future of ECOWAS and urging continued commitment to peace, economic integration, digital transformation, youth empowerment, and citizen-centred regional development.

The future of ECOWAS he said, “will not be determined solely by the challenges we face today, but by the choices we make in responding to them.”

In his opening remarks, H.E. Julius Maada Bio, Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, and President of the Republic of Sierra Leone in his welcome address called for renewed commitment, strategic foresight, and collective action to shape the future of West Africa. Highlighting the challenges of global transformation, insecurity, democratic pressures, climate change, and economic uncertainty, he urged ECOWAS leaders to strengthen peace and security, democratic institutions, investment in people, regional solidarity, and economic integration. He emphasised that the future of the Community depends on moving from declarations to delivery, with stronger institutions, measurable outcomes, and tangible benefits for the region’s citizens.

“The next fifty years of ECOWAS will not be defined by the declarations we adopt, but by the results we deliver to our people. Our responsibility is to move from commitment to implementation, from policy to practice and from ambition to measurable results”, he added

H.E. Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, who was a Special Guest at the Summit, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to deeper regional integration and stronger cooperation with ECOWAS, highlighting the importance of unity, dialogue, and

solidarity in building a peaceful, resilient, and prosperous West Africa. He underscored ECOWAS’ historic role in advancing African integration and stressed that sustainable development depends on preserving peace, security, stability, and effective coordination among regional initiatives.

In a goodwill message, H.E Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations commended the leadership of ECOWAS and its institutions during a period of unprecedented regional challenges, reaffirming the UN’s partnership with West Africa in advancing peace, development, and regional integration.

She emphasised three key priorities for the region’s future: securing peace and defeating terrorism through African-led solutions; accelerating inclusive economic transformation through regional integration, infrastructure, technology, and value addition; and strengthening Africa’s voice and influence in global decision-making. He called for renewed trust, dialogue, and cooperation across the region, stressing that ECOWAS remains a critical vehicle for delivering a peaceful, prosperous, and self-determined West Africa.

The Chairman of the ECOWAS Business Council and Founder of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote (GCON), also a Special Guest at the Summit, called for a renewed focus on economic transformation, private sector partnership, and practical delivery as ECOWAS enters its next fifty years.

Addressing the Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government and the Summit on the Future of ECOWAS, he stressed that the relevance of regional integration must be measured by tangible improvements in citizens’ lives, including jobs, trade opportunities, reliable energy, affordable food, and stronger economic opportunities. He urged ECOWAS leaders to accelerate industrialisation, develop regional value chains, remove barriers to trade and investment, strengthen infrastructure and governance, and position the private sector as a strategic partner in building a prosperous and integrated West Africa.

The Authority of Heads of State signed the Declaration of Commitment to the Compact of the Future of Regional Integration in West Africa, the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline (AAGP) Project and the Presidential Declaration on advancing Gender Parity in Political Representation in ECOWAS Member States as a 50th Anniversary Legacy Initiative during the Summit.

They also considered the 2026 Interim Report on the State of the Community, Report of the 56th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level and the Report of 96th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, among others.

The President of the Republic of Senegal, H.E. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, was elected Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government taking over from H.E. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The Authority also appointed General Birame Diop of the Republic of Senegal as the next President of the ECOWAS Commission, effective September 1, 2026, following the conclusion of the four-year mandate of the current ECOWAS Commission leadership led by H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, of The Gambia.

The Julius Maada Bio International Conference Centre in Lungi, Sierra Leone was commissioned by the Heads of State before the Summit.