ECOWAS ADVANCES REGIONAL CYBERSECURITY COOPERATION THROUGH SIM3 AUDITOR CAPACITY BUILDING PROGRAMME

As part of its efforts to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation and resilience across West Africa, the ECOWAS Commission is supporting the building of a regional pool of certified SIM3 auditors capable of assessing and improving the maturity of Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRTs).

From 4 to 6 August 2026, 38 cybersecurity professionals from ECOWAS Member States and partner institutions are participating in a Certified SIM3 Auditor Training in Lomé, Togo. The activity is being implemented under the Joint Platform for Advancing Cybersecurity (JPAC) initiative supported by the German Federal Foreign Office and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). The training is delivered by the Open CSIRT Foundation (OCF) and hosted by Cyber Defense Africa (CDA), operator of Togo’s national Computer Emergency Response Team, CERT.tg, with the participation of TrustBroker Africa (TBA).

As cyber threats increasingly transcend national borders, a common approach to preparedness, assessment and response has become essential for effective regional cooperation. The training responds directly to this need by equipping cybersecurity professionals with internationally recognised tools to assess and strengthen incident response capabilities.

The programme focuses on the Security Incident Management Maturity Model (SIM3), a globally recognised framework that enables organisations to evaluate and improve the operational, organisational and governance capabilities of incident response teams. The use of a shared assessment methodology promotes trust, interoperability and collaboration among cybersecurity institutions, thereby strengthening collective readiness across the region. The programme also seeks to develop a sustainable pool of West African trainers capable of delivering future SIM3 Auditor Certification training programmes across the continent. By building local training capacity, the initiative will help ensure a growing and sustainable cadre of certified SIM3 auditors to support Africa’s long-term cybersecurity resilience.

Beyond strengthening individual CSIRTS, the programme contributes to enhanced regional coordination through the ECOWAS Information Sharing and Analysis Centre (ISAC), established under the JPAC initiative as a platform for cyber threat intelligence sharing among Member States. With strong representation from the ISAC community among the participants, the training directly reinforces regional capacities for information exchange, mutual trust and coordinated response to cyber threats.

Through initiatives such as JPAC, the ECOWAS Commission continues to strengthen institutional capacities, deepen regional cooperation and build the foundations of a trusted, resilient and self-reliant cybersecurity ecosystem for West Africa.