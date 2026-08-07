ECOWAS COMMISSION JOINED THE AFRICAN UNION, AND OTHER REGIONAL ECONOMIC COMMUNITIES TO MAP OUT STRATEGIES FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF YOUTH PEACE AND SECURITY

A two-day meeting between representatives of the African Union (AU), the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) as well as Regional Mechanisms (RMs) called to examine the current situation and role of youth in shaping responses to the evolving peace and security challenges across the continent, among others was concluded in Gaborone, Botswana on the 31st July 2026.

The meeting provided participants with a comprehensive overview of the African Union Commission’s progress in implementing the Continental Framework on Youth, Peace and Security (CFYPS) and its 10-Year Implementation Plan since the last AU–RECs/RMs Coordination Meeting held in 2023.

It also featured highlights of key policy, programmatic and institutional engagements and activities, including progress by the Youth for Peace (Y4P) program and AU’s African Youth Ambassadors Programme (AYAPs) in supporting Member States to advance the Youth, Peace and Security Agenda.

Apart from strengthening collaboration, information sharing and joined programming among RECs, participants further delt with how to make the YPS of the RECs align with the Continental Framework while the Framework continues to draw strength from the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 which emphasises the importance of youth as agents of change in the maintenance and promotion of peace and security.

Africa has the youngest population in the world. The CFYPS meeting was called in recognition of the critical role that young people play in building the peace across the continent and to facilitate the emergence of more action plans on Youth Peace and Security (YPS) by Member States.

Evolving peace and security challenges across the continent were identified as unconstitutional changes of government, violent extremism, climate-security risks, election-related violence, as well as growing youth demands for meaningful participation.

The ECOWAS’ commitment to strengthening YPS and peacebuilding through its Conflict Prevention framework was also presented during the meeting.