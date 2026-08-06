ECOWAS COMMISSION STRENGTHENS INSTITUTIONAL CAPACITY ON THE AFRICAN REGIONAL INTEGRATION SYNTHESIZED INDEX (ASRII) DIGITAL PLATFORM

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission commenced a four-day capacity-building training on the African Regional Integration Synthesized Index (ASRII) Digital Platform at its Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, from the 4th to 7th of August, 2026. The training forms part of the African Union Commission’s continental initiative to strengthen the monitoring, evaluation and reporting of regional integration across Africa through a harmonized digital platform.

Speaking at the opening of the training, Mr Madji Gasper, Program Officer, Data Harmonization, directorate of research and statistics representing the acting Director Research and Statistics, Prof. Felix Fofana N’ZUE underscored the importance of reliable, harmonized and timely data in advancing the regional integration agenda. He emphasized that digital transformation and interdepartmental collaboration remain central to the Commission’s efforts to strengthen evidence-based policymaking and improve the monitoring of regional integration programs across West Africa.

The training brings together representatives from various Directorates and Departments of ECOWAS Commission, reflecting the Commission’s commitment to promoting institutional collaboration and a coordinated approach to regional integration monitoring. The training also provides a platform for strengthening interdepartmental cooperation and enhancing the capacity of technical focal points responsible for generating, validating and managing data required for assessing regional integration.

Developed through a collaborative process involving the African Union Commission (AUC), the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other technical partners, the ASRII represents Africa’s harmonized framework for measuring progress towards regional integration. The framework assesses integration across four strategic pillars: Political Integration, Economic Integration, Infrastructure Integration, and Human and Social Integration, providing Member States and Regional Economic Communities with a robust mechanism for evidence-based policy formulation and monitoring of Agenda 2063 implementation.

Throughout the four-day training, participants will be introduced to the updated ASRII methodology and receive practical training on the architecture and functionalities of the ASRII Digital Platform. The sessions cover data collection procedures, quality assurance and validation mechanisms, dashboard navigation, visualization tools, report generation, user profile management and end-to-end digital reporting processes. The training further provides participants with hands-on experience in completing data collection questionnaires, managing institutional profiles and utilizing analytical tools that support informed decision-making.

The ASRII Digital Platform modernizes the regional integration assessment process by replacing fragmented and largely manual data collection systems with an integrated digital solution that facilitates data submission, validation, automated computation of integration scores and interactive dissemination of results. The platform is expected to significantly improve efficiency, transparency, consistency and accountability in monitoring Africa’s regional integration agenda.

The ECOWAS Commission reiterates its commitment to supporting continental initiatives that strengthen regional cooperation, institutional capacity and digital innovation in line with the aspirations of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want and the ECOWAS Vision 2050.