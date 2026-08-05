THE ECOWAS COMMISSION’S DEPARTMENT OF POLITICAL AFFAIRS, PEACE AND SECURITY (PAPS) HOLDS DEPARTMENTAL REVIEW AND COORDINATION RETREAT IN LAGOS

The ECOWAS Commission’s Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) holds a 3-day retreat in Lagos, Nigeria from the 3rd to 5th August 2026, with the theme: “Positioning PAPS for Strategic Transition, Institutional Continuity and Emerging Peace & Security Challenges in the ECOWAS Region”.

The retreat is a strategic platform for PAPS to reflect on its achievements, challenges and lessons learned under the outgoing management, while strengthening coordination across its Directorates, Divisions and relevant ECOWAS institutions. It will also assess the Department’s operational effectiveness in responding to evolving regional peace and security challenges, identify innovative approaches to resource mobilisation and programme implementation, and formulate strategic recommendations to facilitate a smooth leadership transition. The meeting will further examine ways to reposition the Department to contribute more effectively to the implementation of the ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the Community Strategic Framework. The retreat is being attended by all staff of the Department cutting across various cadre, relevant Directorates within the Commission, Force Commanders of the ECOWAS Stabilization Support Missions in The Gambia and Guinea-Bissau.

Dr. Danjuma AKU, the Chairman of the Technical Organising Committee welcomed participants to the PAPS Departmental Retreat, describing the gathering as a strategic opportunity for staff and leadership to step away from their routine responsibilities, reflect on the Department’s achievements and challenges, strengthen collaboration, and identify practical measures to enhance the delivery of ECOWAS’ peace and security mandate. The Committee noted that the retreat is particularly significant as it marks the final one under the current management team, providing an opportunity to reflect on the Department’s journey, consolidate institutional gains, and chart a sustainable path for continued excellence and effective service to the region.

In his opening statement, H.E. Amb. Abdel-Fatau MUSAH, PhD described the retreat as a critical opportunity to strengthen institutional continuity and position the Department to respond more effectively to the region’s evolving peace, security, and governance challenges. He said the retreat, held under the theme “Positioning PAPS for Strategic Transition, Institutional Continuity and Emerging Peace & Security Challenges in the ECOWAS Region,” would enable participants to assess achievements, document lessons learned, identify operational priorities, and develop practical recommendations to guide the incoming management while reinforcing the long-term effectiveness of the Department in advancing the ECOWAS peace and security agenda.

“This Retreat is more than a routine departmental gathering; it is an opportunity for institutional reflection, accountability, and renewal. As we prepare for a leadership transition, we must ensure that the knowledge, experience, and lessons acquired over the past four years are preserved and transmitted, while positioning PAPS to respond more effectively to the increasingly complex peace, security, and governance challenges confronting our region.” he added.

By the end of the retreat, participants are expected to have developed a shared understanding of the Department’s achievements, transition priorities, and future strategic direction, while producing actionable recommendations to support the incoming management. The retreat is also expected to strengthen institutional coordination and coherence, clarify operational priorities for addressing emerging peace and security challenges, preserve institutional memory, and reinforce continuity within the Department. Ultimately, it will reaffirm the Department’s collective commitment to advancing the ECOWAS peace, security, and governance agenda in line with the Community’s strategic objectives and Vision 2050.