HANDING AND TAKING OVER CEREMONY BETWEEN THE COMMANDING OFFICERS OF NIGERIAN COMPANY 4 AND NIGERIAN COMPANY 5, ESSMGB

The Commanding Officer of Nigerian Company 4 (NIGCOY 4), ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission in Guinea-Bissau (ESSMGB), Lieutenant Colonel Bibode Clarke, has formally handed over command of the Nigerian Contingent to Lieutenant Colonel Afam Junior Chidi, the Commanding Officer of Nigerian Company 5 (NIGCOY 5). The transition followed the successful rotation of Nigerian troops in the mission area and culminated in an official handing and taking over ceremony held at the Nigerian Contingent Headquarters in Bissau on 3 August 2026.

In his farewell address, Lieutenant Colonel Bibode Clarke described the rotation of troops in the mission area as a routine exercise aimed at rejuvenating operational effectiveness and sustaining the professionalism of the Nigerian Army. He expressed gratitude to the officers and soldiers for their unwavering support throughout his one-year tenure, during which the contingent contributed significantly to the maintenance of peace, security, and stability in Guinea-Bissau. He urged the personnel of Nigerian Company 5 to uphold the highest standards of discipline, professionalism, and commitment in the discharge of their duties.

In his acceptance remarks, the Commanding Officer of Nigerian Company 5, Lieutenant Colonel Afam Junior Chidi, commended his predecessor for his exemplary leadership and for ensuring a seamless transition of command. He pledged to consolidate on the achievements of Nigerian Company 4 and to continue supporting the mandate of the ECOWAS Stabilization Support Mission in promoting peace, security, and stability in Guinea-Bissau.

Highlights of the ceremony included the signing of the handing and taking over notes, inspection of the Quarter Guard, the formal handover of command and the Nigerian Company flag, as well as group photographs.