As part of the sub-regional solidarity advocated by the Economic Community of West African States, the ECOWAS Permanent Representation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Malians Abroad and African Integration and the Ministry of National Education, distributed 250 school kits to the children of the public school in Kalabanbougou in Commune 4 of the Bamako District, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. According to the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Mali,…