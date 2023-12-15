Speech of President Tinubu & UN & UA Envoys @ 64th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads...
... Read More →
As part of the sub-regional solidarity advocated by the Economic Community of West African States, the ECOWAS Permanent Representation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Malians Abroad and African Integration and the Ministry of National Education, distributed 250 school kits to the children of the public school in Kalabanbougou in Commune 4 of the Bamako District, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. According to the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Mali,…
As part of the sub-regional solidarity advocated by the Economic Community of West African.
Abuja, Nigeria, December 13, 2023. On Monday 11 December 2023, a delegation of seven.
The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, welcomed His Excellency.
Cotonou, December 13, 2023 –The ECOWAS Commission, the Implementing Agency for the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor.
The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has begun a.
in order to galvanise a responsive regional civil society, the ECOWAS Commission will hold.
EN Final 64th Summit Final Communique vs 11 Dec 20_231211_114815
The 64th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.
https://youtu.be/AgL9jDkeS8o https://youtube.com/shorts/CS4kX-MM-L8 https://youtu.be/7oYNcgS_Y1s
The ninety-first ordinary session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers concluded today, December 8,.
The Ninety-First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers opens today, December 7,.
The 51st Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the.
Implementation of the brand-new Regulation on the classification of Tourist Accommodation Establishments within the.
The ECOWAS Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs held a consultation with the Regional.
The President of ECOWAS Commission H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray paid a courtesy visit.
ECOWAS PERMANENT OBSERVER MISSION TO THE UNITED NATIONS STRENGTHENS SYSTEMATIC COORDINATION WITHIN THE ‘ECOWAS.
Communiqué The Economic Community of West African States ( ECOWAS) has learnt with deep.
On Wednesday 29 November 2023, the President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, His.
The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray has presented a.
The ECOWAS Commission celebrated the remarkable achievements of the young graduates of its Immersion.