ECOWAS CONVENES REGIONAL AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT FORUM TO ACCELERATE WEST AFRICA’S INDUSTRIAL TRANSFORMATION

Abuja, Nigeria, 06 August 2026: The ECOWAS Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming West Africa into a competitive automotive manufacturing hub by convening the ECOWAS Regional Automotive Industry Development Forum in Abuja, Nigeria, to accelerate the implementation of the ECOWAS Regional Automotive Policy Framework and unlock the region’s vast industrial potential.

Despite the adoption of the Regional Automotive Policy Framework more than a decade ago, implementation has remained uneven across Member States. According to the ECOWAS Commission, only Nigeria, and to a lesser extent Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal, have recorded measurable progress in implementing the policy.

The region currently has seven vehicle assembly plants operating at the Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) level, with a combined installed production capacity exceeding 100,000 vehicles annually. However, actual production remains below 10,000 units per year, representing a capacity utilisation rate of less than 10 percent. At the same time, West Africa continues to import more than 450,000 vehicles annually which are predominantly used and grey imports thereby highlighting a significant opportunity for import substitution, industrial growth and job creation.

Against this backdrop, the ECOWAS Commission, through its Directorate of Private Sector and Industry, convened the three-day Regional Automotive Industry Development Forum from 4–6 August 2026 in Abuja, Nigeria. The forum assessed progress in implementing the Regional Automotive Policy Framework, identified key constraints hindering its effective implementation, and developed practical actions to accelerate the growth of the regional automotive industry, particularly towards achieving the Framework’s 2028 target of producing 50,000 locally assembled vehicles annually.

The forum brought together senior policymakers and key industry stakeholders from across West Africa to advance coordinated regional action towards building a competitive, integrated and sustainable automotive industry capable of driving industrialisation, regional trade and economic diversification.

Participants included Nigeria’s Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan ENOH; the ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Dr. Kalilou SYLLA; representatives of Ministries responsible for Industry and Trade; Customs administrations; standards and quality assurance institutions; national automotive councils and agencies; vehicle manufacturers and assemblers; manufacturers’ associations; Chambers of Commerce; development partners; financial institutions; and officials of the ECOWAS Commission.

In his welcome address, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Dr. Kalilou SYLLA, underscored the strategic importance of the forum as a platform for translating the region’s industrial ambitions into concrete outcomes. He emphasised that discussions would focus on practical measures to stimulate investment, expand local manufacturing, strengthen regional value chains, promote technology transfer and innovation, and position the automotive sector as a major driver of industrialisation, skilled employment and SME development.

“The automotive industry presents an important opportunity for West Africa’s industrial transformation. Its potential extends far beyond vehicle assembly. A competitive automotive industry can stimulate component manufacturing, support ancillary industries, promote technology transfer and innovation, create skilled employment, strengthen SMEs and deepen regional value chains. The scale of the opportunity is enormous. What we need is a predictable and coherent policy and regulatory environment that gives investors the confidence to make long-term decisions,” Dr. SYLLA stated.

Declaring the forum open, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan ENOH, said the meeting reflected the region’s shared determination to strengthen implementation of the ECOWAS Automotive Industry Policy Framework and transform West Africa into an integrated and self-sustaining automotive manufacturing hub. He stressed that achieving this vision would require harmonised regulations, policy consistency and a stable investment climate capable of attracting long-term private sector investment.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to regional cooperation, the Minister announced that the country would make its automotive infrastructure available to all ECOWAS Member States.

“As part of Nigeria’s concrete commitment to support this collective effort, Nigeria formally commits to opening its national automotive quality infrastructure, including our three National Automotive Testing Laboratories in Enugu, Lagos and Zaria, as well as our 22 Mechatronics Skills Training Centres, to all ECOWAS Member States as Regional Centres of Excellence for vehicle homologation, quality testing and capacity building,” Senator ENOH declared.

In his remarks, the Chairman and Founder of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited, Chief Dr. Innocent CHUKWUMA, highlighted the indispensable role of policy certainty in attracting private investment and building a competitive regional automotive industry.

“Investor confidence thrives where policies are stable, implementation is consistent and regional integration is genuine. If ECOWAS can provide a predictable policy environment, harmonised regulations and actively support local manufacturing, private sector investment will follow, regional value chains will flourish and West Africa will emerge as a globally competitive automotive hub,” he said.

The forum concluded with renewed commitment from Member States, industry leaders and development partners to strengthen policy coordination, harmonise regulatory frameworks, promote regional production networks and mobilise strategic investments that will drive the implementation of the ECOWAS Regional Automotive Policy Framework.