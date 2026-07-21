ECOWAS LEADS REGIONAL STUDY TOUR TO PROMOTE HARMONIZED AUTOMOTIVE FUEL SPECIFICATIONS AND QUALITY ENFORCEMENT TOWARD CLEANER FUELS IN WEST AFRICA

21 Jul, 2026

The ECOWAS Directorate of Energy and Mines organized a study tour from July 13-15, 2026, in Accra, Ghana, on the implementation of ECOWAS Directive C/DIR.1/9/2020 on Harmonized Specifications for automative fuels (Gasoline and Diesel) and fuel quality enforcement. Hosted by the Ghana National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the objective of the Tour was to provide an excellent opportunity for participants to learn from Ghana’s practical experience in fuel quality enforcement, exchange best practices, identify common implementation challenges, and strengthen cooperation among regulatory institutions across the ECOWAS region for the efficient implementation of the regional Directive.

The study tour was attended by senior officials from ECOWAS member states’ ministries in charge of hydrocarbons, downstream petroleum regulatory authorities, national petroleum companies and refineries. Representatives from African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA) as well ECOWAS Directorate of Environment and Natural Resources also took part in the tour.

The Chief Executive Officer of NPA, Mr Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, warmly welcomed the participants and expressed his appreciation to ECOWAS for choosing the NPA to deliver this learning experience on Ghana’s downstream regulatory framework and operational mechanisms for fuels quality enforcement. He took the opportunity to highlight Ghana’s fuel quality assurance system as a valuable model for the region, while emphasizing that each member state must adapt best practices to its specific national context.

Mr. Arkadius Koumoin, Acting PPO Conventional Energy, on behalf of Mr. William Baidoe, Acting. Director, Energy & Mines, ECOWAS Commission, commended the NPA management for agreeing to host the event and share Ghana’s valuable experience of fuel quality regulation and market surveillance with other ECOWAS member states. He emphasized that the study tour is taking place at a pivotal time, as ECOWAS member states are working to strengthen the downstream petroleum sector and advance regional integration in the hydrocarbon sector. He further stressed that continued collaboration, capacity building and the sharing of best practices could help the region develop a cleaner, safer and more efficient petroleum sector from which all citizens could benefit.

The three-day study tour provides a platform for ECOWAS Member States to exchange experiences, share best practices, and deepen cooperation on the implementation of harmonized fuel quality specifications. The engagement is expected to strengthen regional capacity and accelerate progress in implementing ECOWAS Directive C/DIR.1/9/2020.

During the 3-working days, the participants visited NPA command centre, Laboratory and Petroleum Products Marking Scheme (PPMS), Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Tema Oil Jetty, SENTUO Oil Refinery Limited, Quantum Terminals and fuel stations.

As a reminder, The ECOWAS Directive C/DIR.1/9/20 on Harmonized Specifications for automative fuels, adopted in September 2020 by the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, establishes common specifications for gasoline and diesel across our Member States, particularly setting among other parameters, the sulfur content limit at 50ppm. Effective implementation will reduce harmful vehicle emissions, protect public health, facilitate cross-border petroleum trade, discourage the circulation of substandard fuels and create a more integrated regional petroleum market.