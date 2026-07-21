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ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All

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Final communique of the 69th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government

20 Jul, 2026

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Let's build West Africa's future together

ECOWAS Headquarters — Airport Road, Abuja, Nigeria
info@ecowas.int
ECOWAS Commission
12Member States, one region
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