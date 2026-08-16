ECOWAS
Initializing...
ECOWAS / CEDEAO ECOWAS / CEDEAO Economic Community of West African States
EN FR PT
ECOWAS / CEDEAO
EN FR PT
STRENGTHENING THE NATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL CAPACITIES OF TVET STAKEHOLDERS

STRENGTHENING THE NATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL CAPACITIES OF TVET STAKEHOLDERS

STRENGTHENING THE NATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL CAPACITIES OF TVET STAKEHOLDERS
Aug 16, 2026 1 min read

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Directorate of Education, Science, and Culture, successfully organized a training workshop on strengthening national institutional capacity for technical and vocational education and training (TVET) stakeholders in Conakry, Guinea, from August 11 to 13, 2026.

This important initiative aimed to strengthen the institutional and operational capacities of key national actors involved in the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector, with the following objectives: To provide specialized capacity-building training to relevant stakeholders in order to promote effective, sustainable, and results-oriented management practices; To improve the quality and relevance of education and training within TVET institutions; To promote transparent, inclusive, and participatory governance and management systems across all TVET institutions.

This capacity-building program is part of ECOWAS’s ongoing commitment to strengthen and modernize training systems across the region, with the aim of better aligning them with socio-economic development priorities, while fostering employability, innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth across all member states.

ECOWAS News

Regional insights, real impact

Discover how ECOWAS is transforming communities, economies and the lives of West African citizens — one story at a time.

Read More
Get in touch

Let's build West Africa's future together

ECOWAS Headquarters — Airport Road, Abuja, Nigeria
info@ecowas.int
ECOWAS Commission
12Member States, one region
Facebook LinkedIn X YouTube WhatsApp WebTV WebRadio Newsletter Library