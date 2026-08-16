STRENGTHENING THE NATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL CAPACITIES OF TVET STAKEHOLDERS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Directorate of Education, Science, and Culture, successfully organized a training workshop on strengthening national institutional capacity for technical and vocational education and training (TVET) stakeholders in Conakry, Guinea, from August 11 to 13, 2026.

This important initiative aimed to strengthen the institutional and operational capacities of key national actors involved in the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector, with the following objectives: To provide specialized capacity-building training to relevant stakeholders in order to promote effective, sustainable, and results-oriented management practices; To improve the quality and relevance of education and training within TVET institutions; To promote transparent, inclusive, and participatory governance and management systems across all TVET institutions.

This capacity-building program is part of ECOWAS’s ongoing commitment to strengthen and modernize training systems across the region, with the aim of better aligning them with socio-economic development priorities, while fostering employability, innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth across all member states.