ECOWAS ADVANCES STRATEGIC PLANNING AND RESOURCE MANAGEMENT THROUGH 2027–2029 MEDIUM-TERM EXPENDITURE FRAMEWORK (MTEF) WORKSHOP

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission is strengthening the link between strategic priorities, resource allocation and results through a hands-on workshop on the development of the 2027–2029 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF). The workshop brings together 120 participants from ECOWAS Institutions, Departments and Agencies to translate institutional priorities into costed programmes and projects, with clear results, indicators and resource requirements, in alignment with the Community Strategic Framework and ECOWAS Vision 2050.

The workshop is jointly organised by the Directorates of Strategic Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Budget and Treasury, and Human Resources. It is designed to equip planning and budget staff with practical skills to apply MTEF planning tools and processes, including problem analysis, logical frameworks and results chains, while developing programmes and projects with SMART indicators. Participants are also being guided in the use of official MTEF planning and budgeting templates, accurate costing of activities and the preparation of budget statements.

The exercise further provides a platform for participants to review and refine draft MTEFs through structured peer-to-peer feedback and expert guidance, with the aim of ensuring quality, coherence and strategic alignment. Particular emphasis is placed on strengthening coordination among planning, budgeting and technical staff, improving the quality of draft MTEFs and enhancing the capacity of ECOWAS Institutions, Departments and Agencies to effectively monitor and manage budget expenditure.

The workshop is being conducted in three batches. The first and second batches bring together participants from Programme Departments, Institutions and Agencies from 10 to 21 August, while the third batch, comprising participants from Support Service Directorates, is scheduled for 24 to 28 August 2026. Each participating directorate is expected to develop a costed draft MTEF for 2027–2029, demonstrating the practical application of the planning tools and templates and ensuring that outputs are aligned with strategic priorities and supported by a clear theory of change.

The initiative forms part of ECOWAS’ ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic planning, performance management and resource allocation across its Institutions and Agencies. It also builds on the Commission’s continuing work to strengthen the MTEF process and ensure stronger alignment between programmes, projects, the Community Strategic Framework and ECOWAS Vision 2050.