PRESIDENT OF SIERRA LEONE AND CHAIR OF THE ECOWAS AUTHORITY OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT COMMISSIONS ECOWAS LOGISTICS DEPOT AND JULIUS MAADA BIO INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE CENTRE IN LUNGI

27 Jul, 2026

Lungi, Sierra Leone, 18 July 2026: The Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, H.E. Dr. Julius Maada BIO, today commissioned the Julius Maada Bio International Conference Centre and the ECOWAS Logistics Depot in Lungi, marking a landmark achievement in strengthening regional integration, peace and security, humanitarian response, and diplomatic engagement across West Africa.

The newly inaugurated International Conference Centre will host the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on 19 July 2026, while the ECOWAS Logistics Depot is expected to significantly enhance the Community’s operational capacity to support peace support operations, humanitarian assistance, emergency response, and counter-terrorism efforts throughout the region.

The historic commissioning ceremony brought together Heads of State and Government, senior government officials, representatives of international organisations, development partners, members of the diplomatic corps and ECOWAS leadership. Dignitaries in attendance included the President of The Gambia, H.E. Adama BARROW; the President of Cabo Verde, H.E. José Maria NEVES; the President of Senegal, H.E. Bassirou Diomaye FAYE; the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY; the Vice-President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh JALLOH; the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. MOHAMMED; and the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Mrs. Damtien L. TCHINTCHIBIDJA, among other distinguished guests.

Delivering his keynote address, President Bio described the two facilities as strategic investments that reinforce Sierra Leone’s position as a regional hub for diplomacy while strengthening ECOWAS’ collective capacity to promote peace, security and sustainable development. He noted that the Logistics Depot represents a major step forward in enhancing the region’s preparedness to respond effectively to crises, humanitarian emergencies and peace support operations.

“With the commissioning of the ECOWAS Logistics Depot in Lungi today, ECOWAS now has the capacity to respond more robustly and effectively to crises across our region,” President BIO stated.

In his welcome remarks, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, described the Logistics Depot as the fulfilment of a vision first conceived more than two decades ago. He emphasised that the facility demonstrates the Community’s enduring commitment to strengthening its peace and security architecture and improving its ability to respond rapidly to emerging regional challenges.

“The commissioning of this Depot reflects our collective determination to strengthen the ECOWAS peace and security architecture while enhancing our capacity to respond to humanitarian emergencies and other regional challenges. It also demonstrates what our Community can achieve when Member States work together and when regional decisions are matched by sustained commitment and implementation.”

Dr. TOURAY further stressed that the successful inauguration of the Depot marks the beginning of a new phase, underscoring the importance of ensuring that the facility becomes fully operational and sustainably managed.

“As we celebrate this important milestone, our attention must now turn to ensuring that this facility is fully operational and properly maintained. The true value of this investment will ultimately be measured by its readiness and its ability to serve our Community effectively whenever called upon.”

In his goodwill message, the President of The Gambia, H.E. Adama BARROW, described the Julius Maada Bio International Conference Centre as a powerful symbol of visionary leadership, regional solidarity and Africa’s growing capacity to host major international conferences. He noted that the facility would provide an important platform for Heads of State, policymakers, development partners, experts and other stakeholders to exchange ideas, strengthen cooperation and develop collective solutions to regional and global challenges.

Also delivering a goodwill message, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. MOHAMMED, commended ECOWAS for its continued leadership in advancing regional peace, integration and development. She reaffirmed the United Nations’ unwavering support for the Community’s initiatives and partnership in promoting peace, stability, sustainable development and resilience across West Africa.

The commissioning of both the Julius Maada Bio International Conference Centre and the ECOWAS Logistics Depot represents another major milestone in the implementation of ECOWAS’ vision of a peaceful, secure and integrated West Africa. Beyond strengthening the region’s collective response capacity, the two facilities underscore the Community’s commitment to investing in the institutions and infrastructure required to address emerging security challenges, deepen regional cooperation and foster sustainable development for the benefit of all West Africans.