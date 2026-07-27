ECOWAS BRINGS TOGETHER EXPERTS AND MINISTERS IN DAKAR TO ADOPT REGIONAL POLICIES IN THE FIELDS OF SPORTS, YOUTH, AND VOLUNTEERISM

27 Jul, 2026

The ECOWAS Center for Youth and Sports Development (CDJS) is organizing a meeting of experts in Dakar from July 27 to 31, followed by a meeting of ministers responsible for youth and Sports from member states, dedicated to the consolidation, validation, and adoption of key regional strategic frameworks aimed at strengthening human capital development in West Africa.

These high-level meetings bring together representatives from the twelve ECOWAS member states, regional institutions, technical and financial partners, as well as experts from the sectors of sports, youth, and volunteerism.

The proceedings focus on (i) the analysis and validation of three fundamental strategic documents: the ECOWAS Youth Policy and its 2026–2035 Strategic Action Plan, (II) the ECOWAS Sports Policy and its 2026–2035 Strategic Action Plan, and (III) the Strategic Policy Document for the ECOWAS Volunteer Program and its 2026–2035 Action Plan.

These instruments aim to provide the region with harmonized frameworks to promote youth empowerment, strengthen the role of sports as a driver of peace, social cohesion, and economic development, and consolidate volunteerism as a tool for regional integration, citizenship, and solidarity.

Following the expert meeting, the recommendations formulated will be submitted to the ministerial meeting for validation and adoption, prior to their implementation in member states.

On the sidelines of these proceedings, the ECOWAS Commission will officially launch the ECOWAS Youth and Women Entrepreneurship Program (ECOWAS Youth and Women Entrepreneurship Program—EYWEP), implemented by the Center for Youth and Sports Development with financial support from AUDA-NEPAD and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID). This regional program aims to promote entrepreneurship, innovation, skills development, and access to sustainable economic opportunities for youth and women.

Through these initiatives, ECOWAS reaffirms its commitment to investing in human capital, promoting inclusive public policies, and strengthening cooperation among member states, in order to provide West African youth with an environment conducive to their development, civic participation, and contribution to the region’s sustainable development.