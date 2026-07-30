ECOWAS SPECIALIZED AGENCIES FOCUSING ON THE WATER-ENERGY-FOOD NEXUS AND THE INTEGRATION OF GENDER AND YOUTH ARE STRENGTHENING THEIR COLLABORATIVE FRAMEWORK THROUGH JOINT ACTIVITIES

30 Jul, 2026

The third ECOWAS inter-agency meeting on the Water-Energy-Food Nexus and the integration of gender and youth—held on May 13, 2026, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire—resulted in strong recommendations; their implementation would significantly strengthen and revitalize the agencies’ collaborative framework. Marked by the scaling up of their partnership and the inclusion of operational projects with high economic impact, the meeting helped identify collaborative avenues for future work in this area.

Following this strategic meeting, the Nexus agencies translated their words into action by organizing two major activities. The aim was to agree on a common programmatic approach for impactful interventions benefiting the region’s populations—particularly women and girls—and to devise a strategy to amplify the reach and visibility of their joint initiatives.

Subsequently, from June 29 to July 2, 2026, in Aného, ​​Togo, the Nexus agencies held a technical retreat. This provided an opportunity for participatory, coordinated discussion on the Nexus project document, which focuses primarily on the economic empowerment of women in cross-border areas through sustainable market gardening and access to water and solar energy. Furthermore, the meeting aimed to adopt a collaborative framework document for the agencies involved in the Nexus, as well as a communication plan to boost the initiative’s appeal and profile within ECOWAS and across the community region. At the conclusion of the meeting, the heads of the agencies belonging to the Nexus reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their collaboration within a formalized framework of technical, institutional, and financial cooperation, with the aim of pooling expertise, co-designing high-impact projects, and streamlining the sharing of strategic information.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the heads of the agencies belonging to the Nexus reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration within a formalized framework of technical, institutional, and financial cooperation. This aims to pool expertise, co-design high-impact projects, and streamline the sharing of strategic information.

In her closing remarks, the Nexus Deputy Coordinator and Director of the CCDG, Ms. Sandra OULATÉ FATTOH, highlighted the importance of this innovative initiative. Its ultimate goal is to ensure better, harmonized interventions by all agencies through the implementation of transformative projects that foster prosperous regional integration, wealth creation, and shared prosperity in West Africa.

Another event—the annual information and knowledge-sharing meeting for CCDG Gender Focal Points, held from July 28 to 31, 2026, in Accra, Ghana—provided an ideal platform to introduce the Nexus and its objectives to gender delegates from member states. It also showcased the pivotal contribution the Nexus could make toward achieving the ECOWAS gender agenda.

Gender experts from member states, civil society organizations (REPSFECO and ROAJELF), and technical and financial partners (GIZ and AECID) attended a presentation on the Nexus delivered by the CCDG Director. She outlined the context in which the initiative emerged in 2023, noting its aim to provide sustainable solutions to the development challenges facing West African communities, with a particular focus on women and youth active in sectors such as water resource management, renewable energy, agriculture, livestock, and infrastructure.

The relevance of introducing the Nexus at this meeting is underscored by the pivotal role Gender Focal Points play in rolling out the CCDG’s strategy and actions across Member States. Indeed, they serve as strategic liaisons, acting as a crucial interface between the Centre and the Member States, thereby facilitating the implementation and monitoring of activities.

During the meeting, Ms. Sandra OULATÉ FATTOH, Director of the CCDG, noted with satisfaction the presence of Mr. Kebba FYE, Director of the PPDU, who was representing the other Nexus Directors. Highlighting this significant participation, she stated: “I once again thank everyone for our shared commitment to joining forces and tackling—together—the gender-sensitive constraints and challenges affecting the region.”

As a reminder, the Nexus—which comprised five agencies (CGRE, CCDG, ECREEE, ARAA, PPDU) at its launch in 2023—has expanded since the revitalization meeting held in Abidjan in May 2026 to include three additional specialized ECOWAS agencies: the CRSA, the CDJS, and the ERCA. All these agencies share the common goal of harmonizing their interventions by integrating gender and youth perspectives, with the aim of developing structural and replicable regional initiatives that sustainably boost the economic inclusion of women and youth in the region.