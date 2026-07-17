HEADS OF ECOWAS NATIONAL OFFICES MEET IN FREETOWN TO ADDRESS CHALLENGES, HARNESS OPPORTUNITIES, AND STRENGTHEN COLLABORATION FOR REGIONAL INTEGRATION

10 Jul, 2026

The ECOWAS Commission, through its Directorate of External Relations, has convened a three-day meeting of Heads of ECOWAS National Offices from across the Member States in Freetown, Sierra Leone, from 8–10 July 2026, under the theme: “The Role of the ECOWAS National Offices in the Future of ECOWAS: Challenges, Opportunities and Strengthening Collaboration among ECOWAS National Offices to Advance Regional Integration Programmes.”

The Annual Meeting of the Heads of ECOWAS National Offices, institutionalised by the Council’s Decision C/Dec.6/12/90, serves as a vital platform for the exchange of experiences, the sharing of best practices, and the strengthening of collaboration in support of the ECOWAS regional integration agenda. Participants will review the progress made in implementing Community programmes at the national level, identify emerging challenges and opportunities, and explore practical approaches to enhancing the effectiveness, visibility, and impact of ECOWAS interventions across Member States. It also provides the opportunity to discuss the role of the Heads of ECOWAS National Offices in the new ECOWAS architecture, in line with commitment to the compact of the future of regional integration

While introducing the meeting, Mr. Jerome BOA, Director of External Relations of the ECOWAS Commission, commended the Management of the Commission for recognising and supporting the important work of the ECOWAS National Offices in facilitating the implementation of Community programmes and projects at the national level.

Madam Kenyeh Laura BARLAY, Minister of Planning and Economic Development of the Republic of Sierra Leone, represented by Mr. Kamba MOMO, Head of the ECOWAS National Office in Sierra Leone and Chairman of the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee (AFC), encouraged Heads of ECOWAS National Offices to engage in open and constructive discussions, share experiences, and develop recommendations to enhance the effectiveness of National Offices and the implementation of ECOWAS programmes across Member States.

She noted that their participation reflects a shared commitment to strengthening regional integration, improving coordination, and advancing the objectives of ECOWAS for the benefit of the people of West Africa.

In his opening statement, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission, represented by Amb. Dr. Abdel-Fatau MUSAH, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission, highlighted the critical role of ECOWAS National Offices as key drivers of regional integration, serving as bridges between the Commission and Member States. He commended their contribution to enhancing coordination, promotion of visibility for ECOWAS programmes, and supporting the implementation of regional initiatives at the national level.

President TOURAY noted that the meeting comes at a significant moment for ECOWAS, marked by evolving regional dynamics, institutional reforms, and the need to strengthen collaboration among National Offices to advance the Community’s integration agenda. He encouraged participants to use the platform to exchange experiences, explore joint initiatives, strengthen institutional coordination, and define the future role of National Offices within the evolving ECOWAS architecture, in line with the objectives of ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the Compact for the Future of Regional Integration.

“Over the years, the ECOWAS National Offices have played indispensable roles in facilitating dialogue, enhancing visibility, and supporting the implementation of regional initiatives at the national level. As Heads of ECOWAS National Offices, you have served as bridges of communication, channels of coordination, and instruments of integration,” he added.

The meeting is expected to strengthen collaboration among ECOWAS National Offices, enhance coordination and information sharing with the ECOWAS Commission in support of ECOWAS Vision 2050, and promote joint initiatives on regional integration priorities. It will also clarify the evolving role of Heads of National Offices within the new ECOWAS architecture and establish a roadmap for the implementation of the ECOWAS Resources Management Platform at the national levels.