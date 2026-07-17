H.E. JULIUS MAADA BIO COMMISSIONS NEW ECOWAS COMMISSION HEADQUARTERS, HERALDING A NEW ERA OF REGIONAL INTEGRATION

08 Jul, 2026

The Chair of the Authority of ECOWAS and President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, on Wednesday, 2 July 2026, officially commissioned the new Headquarters of the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, Nigeria, marking a historic milestone in the Community’s journey towards deeper regional integration, institutional transformation and sustainable development.

The landmark ceremony brought together Heads of State and Government, senior government officials, diplomats, development partners and regional stakeholders. Among the distinguished guests were the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima (GCON), representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFRN); the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Alieu Omar Touray; and the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, representing the Government of the People’s Republic of China, which financed and constructed the new headquarters as a China-Aid project under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Valued at approximately ₦78 billion (US$56.5 million), the iconic headquarters nicknamed the “Eye of West Africa” stands as a powerful symbol of unity, resilience, innovation and the collective aspirations of the people of West Africa. Beyond its striking architectural design, the facility represents ECOWAS’ enduring commitment to promoting peace, economic cooperation, regional integration, sustainable development and shared prosperity across the sub-region.

Delivering the keynote address, President Bio described the new headquarters as far more than an architectural masterpiece, emphasizing that it represents the shared vision and collective determination of the Community.

“This magnificent edifice stands as a testament to our collective ambition and unwavering commitment to a united, peaceful and prosperous West Africa. As we commission this new headquarters today, we reaffirm our resolve to deepen regional integration, strengthen our institutions and work together to improve the lives of our citizens.”

President Bio stressed that the success of ECOWAS must ultimately be measured by the tangible impact of its policies on the everyday lives of West Africans.

“Our citizens are no longer waiting for promises; they are waiting for results that improve their daily lives. They want regional integration not as an aspiration on paper, but as a tangible reality that creates opportunities, expands prosperity, strengthens regional security and enables traders to move across our borders without unnecessary barriers.”

Accepting the building on behalf of the Community, President Bio expressed profound appreciation to the Government of the People’s Republic of China while reminding Member States and the Commission of the responsibility that accompanies the new facility.

“We receive this building with profound gratitude and an equal sense of responsibility. Its true legacy will be measured not by how it was built, but by how faithfully it advances the aspirations of our people.”

He further underscored that the Commission’s responsibility extends beyond preserving ECOWAS’ legacy.

“Our responsibility is not simply to preserve the ECOWAS we inherited, but to strengthen it, modernise it and ensure it remains equal to the demands of a changing world.”

Calling on the Commission to uphold the highest standards of public service, President Bio urged officials to make the headquarters a centre of excellence, integrity and innovation.

“Let every corridor reflect integrity, every office inspire excellence, every meeting produce solutions and every decision strengthens the confidence of the people we serve.”

He concluded by expressing the hope that the building would be remembered not merely for its impressive architecture, but for the quality of its service, the wisdom of its decisions and the positive transformation it brings to the lives of West Africans.

In his remarks, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Alieu Omar Touray, described the headquarters as a renewed expression of the confidence Member States have placed in the institution and reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to delivering more efficiently on its regional mandate.

“This headquarters is not merely a place of work; it is a symbol of the confidence our Member States place in ECOWAS and of our renewed determination to build a more integrated, secure and economically vibrant region. From this new home, we will continue to serve the citizens of West Africa with greater purpose, efficiency and excellence.”

Representing the Government of Nigeria, Vice President Kashim Shettima welcomed delegates and reflected on the significance of the occasion, noting that enduring communities are built through shared purpose and collective responsibility.

Describing the new headquarters as “both a mirror of how far we have come and a window to the road ahead,” he acknowledged ECOWAS’ achievements in promoting peace, democratic governance, economic cooperation and the free movement of persons while emphasizing the need for renewed collaboration to address terrorism, violent extremism, climate change, food insecurity, economic vulnerability, public health challenges and youth unemployment.

He urged Member States to deepen industrialisation, strengthen regional value chains, expand intra-regional trade and create greater opportunities for innovation, manufacturing and investment.

“The hour has come to transform our regional market into a regional production base.”

Speaking on behalf of the Government of the People’s Republic of China, Ambassador Yu Dunhai described the commissioning as another historic milestone in China’s enduring support for African integration.

He noted that the headquarters represents one of the flagship cooperation projects under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and reflects the shared vision of China and West Africa in advancing peace, development, connectivity and mutual prosperity.

Ambassador Yu reaffirmed China’s commitment to implementing the ten partnership actions announced under FOCAC, focusing on infrastructure development, education, the digital economy, food security and other priority sectors that will strengthen Africa-China cooperation.

The state-of-the-art facility comprises modern office complexes, a world-class conference centre, advanced multilingual interpretation systems and supporting infrastructure designed to enhance policy coordination, regional dialogue and institutional efficiency.

Reflecting on ECOWAS’ evolution since its establishment in 1975, the Commission noted that the new headquarters symbolizes both continuity and renewal as the Community continues to strengthen its role in economic integration, peace and security, governance, humanitarian response and sustainable development.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the symbolic planting of the “Tree of Unity”, signifying the shared commitment of ECOWAS Member States to peace, solidarity, environmental sustainability and deeper regional integration.

The commissioning of the new ECOWAS Commission Headquarters marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Community’s history, reinforcing its vision of a peaceful, resilient, prosperous and fully integrated West Africa. As the “Eye of West Africa” begins its service, the new headquarters is expected to serve as a centre of excellence that inspires innovation, strengthens regional institutions and delivers meaningful outcomes for the more than 400 million citizens of the ECOWAS Community