JICA’S NEW CHIEF REPRESENTATIVE PAYS COURTESY VISIT TO WAPP

Abomey-Calavi, 21 July 2026 – The Secretary General of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), Mr. Abdoulaye DIA, received Mr. SHIBATA Kazunao, the newly appointed Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, during a courtesy visit to the WAPP Headquarters in Abomey-Calavi, Benin.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both officials to discuss WAPP’s mandate, the progress achieved in the regional power integration process, as well as the valuable support that JICA has been providing to the institution over the years. They also exchanged views on prospects for further strengthening the partnership between WAPP and JICA.

Following the meeting, Mr. SHIBATA Kazunao attended a working session during which he was presented with an overview of WAPP. The presentation highlighted the institution’s mandate, key achievements, ongoing strategic projects, and its vision for advancing the West African Regional Electricity Market.

The visit continued at the WAPP Information and Coordination Centre (ICC), a key hub for the supervision, coordination, and operation of the regional power system.

The JICA Resident Representative toured the ICC control room, where he was briefed on the technical and operational systems established to ensure the reliable, secure and coordinated operation of the interconnected West African power grid. He also visited the ICC market room, which will host the Day-Ahead Market operations as part of the progressive operationalisation of the Regional Electricity Market.

The courtesy visit reflects the strong relationship between WAPP and JICA and reaffirms their shared commitment to further strengthening cooperation in support of regional energy infrastructure development and the integration of the West African Regional Electricity Market