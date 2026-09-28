THE ECOWAS COMMISSION PARTICIPATES IN THE 81ST SESSION OF THE UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY

The ECOWAS delegation took part in the 811st session of the United Nations General Assembly, held from 22nd to 27th of September 2026 in New York, United States of America. Its main aim was to promote regional unsty, ensure political stability and foster greater economic integration through various high-level meetings and consultations.

The ECOWAS delegation, led by His Excellency General Biram DIOP, Chairperson of the Commission, comprised the following members: the Honourable Francess Piagie Alghali, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Her Excellency Kinza Jawara-Njai, Permanent Observer to the United Nations, Mr Jérôme Boa, Director of External Relations, Dr Babatunde Tolu Afolabi, Director of Political Affairs, and Ms Esther Daramola, Political Adviser to the Observer Mission to the United Nations.

In addition to participating in the plenary sessions and general debates held at the General Assembly, the ECOWAS delegation held several meetings with world leaders, senior diplomats and experts on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. Among the meetings and consultations in which the ECOWAS Commission took part were discussions with H.E. Ms Amina Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General; a meeting with H.E. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations; a working session with H.E. Rosemary DiCarlo, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Peacebuilding, and discussions with H.E. Ahunna Eziakonwa, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser on Africa.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission and his delegation also met and held discussions with H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission; H.E. Ezechiel Nibigira, Chairperson of the ECCAS Commission; H.E. Leonardo Simao, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Regional Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS); H.E. Mamadou Tangara, Special Envoy of the Chairperson of the African Union for the Sahel, H.E. Jozef Sikela, European Commissioner for International Partnerships, and Ms Elizabeth Spehar, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Peacebuilding Support Office (UNPBSO).

H.E. General Birame DIOP and the ECOWAS delegation also had the honour of being received by H.E. Kashim SHETTIMA, Vice-President of the Republic of Nigeria, who strongly urged the new ECOWAS leadership to prioritise and work towards unity and regional integration.