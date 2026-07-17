ECOWAS OPENS REGIONAL WORKSHOP ON EARLY WARNING RESPONSES TO ILLICIT DRUG FLOWS AND HUMAN SECURITY RISKS IN THE MANO RIVER UNION

08 Jul, 2026

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Early Warning Directorate, on 7 July 2026 opened the Regional Workshop on Early Warning Responses to Illicit Drug Flows and Human Security Risks in the Mano River Union (MRU) in Freetown, Sierra Leone. The workshop brought together senior government officials, National Centres for the Coordination of Response Mechanisms (NCCRMs), regional organisations, security and public health institutions, civil society, academia and development partners to strengthen regional early warning, enhance cross-border information sharing, and advance coordinated responses to illicit drug trafficking and its human security implications.

Representing the President of the ECOWAS Commission, ECOWAS Resident Representative to Sierra Leone, Ambassador John Azumah reaffirmed ECOWAS’ commitment to regional peace and security through preventive diplomacy, describing early warning as a cornerstone of the regional security architecture. He urged participants to develop practical recommendations that would inform policy and contribute to the implementation of ECOWAS Vision 2050.

In her welcome address, Dr. Onyinye Onwuka, Acting Director of the Early Warning Directorate described illicit gdrug trafficking as an evolving transnational human security threat with far-reaching implications for governance, public health, youth, community stability and development. She stressed that the proliferation of synthetic drugs, including Kush, demands stronger early warning systems, strategic foresight, integrated risk analysis and timely preventive responses.

Welcoming participants on behalf of the Government of Sierra Leone, Mrs. Francess A. M. Nyuma, Executive Director of Sierra Leone’s National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Centre (NEWRMC), called for stronger institutional cooperation, closer collaboration between security and public health actors, and sustained community engagement to address the growing threat of illicit drug trafficking and organised crime.

Goodwill messages where received from, Mrs. Ange M. C. Konan-Monu, the Deputy Secretary General for Peace and Security and Mr. Carly Sillah, the Regional Analyst for Organized Crime and Violent Extremism at the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP).

The workshop brought together representatives of ECOWAS Member States Directors and analysts of the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Centres, national public health and security institutions, GIABA, RSDC, UNOWAS, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), civil society, academia, technical experts and staff from the ECOWAS Commission.

Over the next three days, participants will examine emerging trends in illicit drug trafficking, strengthen collaboration among National Centres for the Coordination of Response Mechanisms, enhance cross-border information sharing, and develop policy and operational recommendations to reinforce the ECOWAS Early Warning and Response Architecture and improve regional responses to transnational threats.