ECOWAS CONVENES REGIONAL MEETING IN CONAKRY TO REVIEW THE DIRECTIVE ON EXCISE DUTIES ON TOBACCO PRODUCTS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in collaboration with the Who Health Organization (WHO), with technical support from The World Bank, convened a Regional Meeting on the Review of the ECOWAS Directive on Excise Duties on Tobacco Products from 10 to 12 August 2026 in Conakry, Republic of Guinea.

The meeting brought together representatives of ECOWAS Member States, the ECOWAS Commission, the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA), the World Health Organization (WHO), the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), the West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF), the World Bank and other stakeholders.

The meeting provided a platform to assess the implementation of the 2017 ECOWAS Directive on Excise Duties on Tobacco Products and examine the need to strengthen the regional framework in response to emerging tobacco and nicotine products, evolving fiscal policies and the continuing challenge of illicit trade in tobacco and tobacco products.

Delivering the keynote address, Madam Mariama Ciré Sylla, Minister of Economy, Finance and Budget of the Republic of Guinea, highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in strengthening tobacco taxation, domestic resource mobilisation and public health. She stressed the need for harmonised excise policies, stronger enforcement and collective action to address illicit trade and emerging challenges in tobacco taxation.

The WHO Representative emphasised the public health importance of tobacco taxation and its role in reducing tobacco consumption. He called for stronger collaboration between health and finance authorities and encouraged Member States to strengthen tobacco taxation policies in support of public health objectives.

The Acting ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea also underscored the importance of tobacco taxation as a tool for public health protection and domestic resource mobilisation.

Participants reviewed national excise structures, applicable rates, revenue performance and challenges affecting harmonisation and compliance. They also exchanged regional and international experiences and identified priority actions and a roadmap for strengthening the implementation and enforcement of the regional tobacco excise framework.

The review comes nearly a decade after the adoption of the 2017 Directive, at a time when the tobacco market has evolved significantly with the emergence of new tobacco and nicotine products and continued concerns over illicit trade. Participants therefore considered the need for a strengthened regional instrument that responds to current fiscal and public health priorities.

As part of the engagements, a courtesy visit was paid on 11 August 2026 to Madam Mariama Ciré Sylla, Minister of Economy, Finance and Budget of Guinea, by a delegation, led by the Acting Director of the Directorate of Customs Union and Taxation, Mr. Darlingston Y. Talery, and comprising representatives of UEMOA, ATAF, WATAF and the World Bank. The visit provided an opportunity to express appreciation to the Government of Guinea for hosting the meeting and reaffirm the shared commitment to advancing tobacco taxation and regional tax harmonisation.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to regional cooperation and the development of concrete actions to strengthen tobacco excise policies across West Africa. ECOWAS expressed its appreciation to the Government of the Republic of Guinea for hosting the meeting and to its technical and financial partners for their continued support to the regional tobacco taxation agenda.

The meeting reaffirmed the collective commitment of ECOWAS Member States and partners to protecting public health, strengthening domestic resource mobilisation and advancing regional integration through effective and harmonised tobacco taxation.