WEST AFRICAN POWER POOL’S SECRETARY GENERAL RECEIVED IN AUDIENCE BY BENIN’S MINISTER DELEGATE FOR EXTERNAL RESOURCE MOBILIZATION AND DEBT

The Secretary General of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), Mr. Abdoulaye DIA, was received in audience on the 3rd of August 2026 in Cotonou, Benin by the Minister Delegate for External Resource Mobilization and Debt, Mr. Hugues Oscar LOKOSSOU.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the Secretary General to present WAPP, its mandate,

and its role in the development and integration of the electricity sector in West Africa. He also

provided an update on the progress of the West African Regional Electricity Market, with particular emphasis on the imminent launch of Phase 2, dedicated to the Day-Ahead Market

(DAM).

This new phase is expected to contribute to strengthening cross-border electricity trade, optimizing the use of available energy resources across the region, and creating new opportunities for the various market participants.

Discussions also focused on the potential economic benefits for Benin, particularly through the

financial flows and foreign-currency transactions that will be generated by the operation of the

regional market. In this regard, the Secretary General sought the Minister’s support in facilitating, in compliance with the applicable regulations, the international foreign-currency transactions required for the smooth functioning of the market. Having previously served at the headquarters of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) in Dakar, the Minister is well placed to support the forthcoming operationalization of the Market Clearing Bank, with which WAPP signed an agreement on the 13th of July, 2026.

This audience reflects WAPP’s commitment to strengthening its cooperation with the Beninese

authorities and consolidating the conditions necessary for the successful implementation of the Regional Electricity Market, in support of deeper energy integration across West Africa.