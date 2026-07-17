ECOWAS SUPPORTS GHANA, TOGO, BENIN, AND NIGERIA WITH MODERN DIRECTIONAL AND INFORMATION SIGNAGE AT THE AKANU-NOEPE AND SEME-KRAKE JOINT BORDER POSTS

08 Jul, 2026

Following the working visit of the President of the ECOWAS Commission to the Seme-Krake JBP in April 2026, where several challenges were discussed, the Commission has been undertaking several key actions to improve the functioning and operation of the Seme-Krake & Noepe-Akanu Joint Border Posts. One such measure is the installation of information boards and directional signages for the border users and operatives to enhance border crossing formalities at the Akanu-Noepe Joint Border Post between Ghana and Togo, and the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post between Benin and Nigeria.

The initiative, implemented with support from TradeMark Africa and in collaboration with national border authorities, aims to improve traffic flow, provide clear directional guidance, and ensure compliance with international safety standards. The new signage will also enhance the visibility of customs, immigration, and security checkpoints, thereby reducing delays and improving the overall border-crossing experience for traders, transporters, and travellers.

The Director of Transport at the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Chris APPIAH, indicated that the measure is part of the directives of the President of the Commission to ensure the presence of adequate information and transparent border operations which are essential for community citizens using the borders. The ongoing signage works are therefore a practical step towards making our borders more user-friendly, transparent, and aligned with ECOWAS’ vision for seamless movement of goods and people.”

The signage works form part of ECOWAS’ broader strategy to modernize border infrastructure along key trade corridors, including the Abidjan–Lagos Corridor, which connects five West African countries and serves as a vital artery for regional commerce. Other ongoing actions include the rehabilitation of equipment including scanners, weighbridges, roofing and Air conditioning in the main Administration and Customs bays.

ECOWAS remains committed to working with Member States to strengthen border management systems, promote economic growth, and foster closer regional cooperation.