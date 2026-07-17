10TH ANNUAL MEETING OF THE NATIONAL COMMITTEES OF THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM (NCCDP), FREETOWN, SIERRA LEONE

08 Jul, 2026

The Community Development Programme (CDP), in collaboration with the Directorate of Strategic Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (SPME), is organizing “10th Annual Meeting of the National Committees of the Community Development Programme (NCCDP)” From July 6 to July 9, 2026 with representatives from the 12 Member States.

The overall objective of the meeting is to revitalize and harmonize the CDP coordination mechanisms at the member state level.

The Meeting aims: To agree on the process for collecting, processing, and validating projects in the CDP automated platform; To discuss the roles of the National CDP Committees (NCCDPs) in raising awareness and engaging stakeholders at the national level; To review the collection of statistical data for monitoring regional development and integration in line with the objectives of Vision 2050; Improve coordination mechanisms of the NCCDP; Discuss the CDP’s outlook for 2027-2030.

The key outputs of this meeting will be a harmonized process for the collection, processing, and validation of projects across Member States within the platform, as well as a revised roadmap that clearly defines realistic actions, sequencing, and timelines aligned with the CDP’s budgetary constraints.