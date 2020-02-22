Applications should be sent to: b6directpsect@ecowas.int JD_Eng_Director Private Sector ROLE OVERVIEW Under the general supervision of the Commissioner, Industry and Private Sector Promotion, the incumbent will lead the implementation of short, medium and long-term strategies, work programmes and action plans to Â facilitate the involvement of the private sector in the regional integration process; the entrenchment of a friendly business and investment climate for regional private sector operation; promotion of Â regional investment mobilization through the capital markets and providing support for private sector operations to facilitate the overall competitiveness of the region through the promotion of sound private sector policies, programs and projects in the region. Â ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES Communicate, translate and coordinate the implementation of the ECOWAS vision on regional private sector development in collaboration with staff and other directors.

Spearhead resource mobilization for effective implementation of regional private sector development and investment promotion programmes.

Monitor and propose responses to relevant regional and international developments that impinge on investment and private sector promotion in the region;

Under the general guidance of the Commissioner, maintain a regional and international network of peer technical specialists, professionals and decision-makers, etc to ensure the smooth implementation of ECOWAS private sector development programmes;

Plan annual programs with goals, objectives, activities and result based budgets tied to the Commissionâ€™s overall plans;

Organize the Department in an efficient way, with clear reporting lines, minimal bureaucracy and optimal delegation ofÂ authority;

Set standards for work and create mechanisms to monitor staff and output to ensure that standards, quality and deadlines are met; Advise the Â Commissioner on areas requiring private sector technical expertise;

Coordinate and monitor the implementation of ECOWAS Investment Policy and Code, the ECOWAS Private Sector Development Strategy and SME Charter in Member States; and lead the harmonization of other relevant policies to support the ECOWAS Common Investment Market. Lead the efforts to identify investment opportunities including cross-border ventures and develop strong investment promotion pipeline(s) for high quality investments in such opportunities ;

Build and maintain strong relationships with key Regional, Diaspora and global private investors, businesses and institutions; multilateral partners and government agencies to support private sector development in the region;

Provide leadership in advocacy for and implementation of policy, regulatory, judicial and fiscal reforms, to improve private sector competitiveness and the investment climate in the region.

Lead the development of comprehensive programs for strengthening financial intermediation and access to credits; and Â Â facilitate the development of a regional capital market to enhance cross border investment flow and financial inclusion in the region

Facilitate the design and implementation of specific programs for strengthening Â Â corporate governance, institutional and managerial capacity and providing technical assistance to MSMEs and business associations to upgrade their operational efficiency and competitiveness;

Promote initiatives for supporting the efforts of member states to develop infrastructure through public-private partnerships by assisting to develop legal and regulatory framework for public-private partnerships operation and financing in ECOWAS;

Develop programs to capture and organize the informal private sector as part of the overall strategy to expand the regional organized private sector;

Promote fair competition in the common market. ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE â€¢Â Â Â Â Masterâ€™s degree (or equivalent) in Business Administration/ Management, Finance, Banking, Economics or in a closely related field from a recognized University; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Possession of a professional qualification will be an added advantage. â€¢Â Â Â Â 12 years of professional experience, of which 5 years must be at a managerial Â level; â€¢Â Â Â Â Knowledge of regional private sector development, governance & cooperation frameworks, particularly as it relates to ECOWAS Private Sector Development Strategy, ECOWAS Common Investment Market Vision and SME Promotion. â€¢Â Â Â Â Knowledge of the structures and workings of markets, especially in relations to financial markets (money market, capital market, insurance market, pensions market etc) in a regional setting. â€¢Â Â Â Â knowledge of West-African macroeconomic and development issues; technical capacity to implement a comprehensive policy framework governing the operations of the private sector Â and proven ability for MSMEs development in a regional setting. â€¢Â Â Â Â specific expertise in the setting up of incubators, technical centers and/or training and vocational centers; and the Â ability to design, develop Â and implement programmes and projects with a focus on institutional capacity building Â and business development services. AGE LIMIT Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates. ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES â€¢Â Â Â Â senior leadership experience in establishing strategic partnerships, working collaboratively and building consensus with multiple internal and/or external stakeholders on complex issues in a multi-disciplinary governmental or international organizations; â€¢Â Â Â Â knowledge of the ECOWAS mandate, strategic plan/priorities as well as the economic, political and social state/trends of member states, as pertains to own scope of work; â€¢Â Â Â Â exhibit consistency on actions, values, methods, confidentiality, ethics, measures, principles, expectations and outcomes which connotes a deep commitment to do the right thing for the right reason, regardless of the circumstances; â€¢Â Â Â Â ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with Heads of Institutions, elected officials and statutory employees to facilitate compliance, build engagement, resolve conflicts and obtain support for change; â€¢Â Â Â Â ability to respect chain of command in an appropriate manner; â€¢Â Â Â Â ability to promote a culture where people hold themselves personally accountable for results; â€¢Â Â Â Â ability to provide leadership, management, and technical oversight for all project activities and program deliverables in accordance with ECOWAS legal and administrative practices and standards; â€¢Â Â Â Â ability to conduct periodic reviews of staff performance in keeping with the ECOWAS performance management system and to mentor staff to ensure high levels of motivation, commitment, capacity, and teamwork; â€¢Â Â Â Â ability to oversee project management, internal controls and stewardship of financial resources and to address issues in a confident and capable manner whilst making decisions that exemplifies impartial and non-partisan decision-making. ability to exercise the initiative and resourcefulness necessary for simultaneously addressing a variety of stakeholder needs, pursuing multiple tasks and achieving positive outcomes; â€¢Â Â ability to create synergies with client groups and others to achieve objectives in setting and monitoring service standards and indicators; â€¢Â Â ability to motivate and engage others in promoting or adopting best practices in client services ; â€¢Â Â ability to identify and improve services and client interactions through appropriate networks and to create innovative ways of addressing these in an accountable and transparent manner. â€¢Â Â knowledge of anti-discriminatory/human rights regulatory environment and ability to advance strategies to foster an inclusive working environment and healthy organization respectful ofÂ cultural diversity and gender equality andÂ free from harassment and discrimination; â€¢Â Â understanding of diverse cultural views especially within West Africa, being sensitive to group differences, gender issues and ability to contribute to, advocate for, and/or develop policies which are gender sensitiveÂ and responsive to various cultures; â€¢Â Â ability to foster a diverse and inclusive interactive work environment that can effectively bring together a wide spectrum of ideas and experiences to solve problems, develop projects/programs and improve results; â€¢Â Â Â Â abilityÂ andÂ responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work; â€¢Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to remain objective in managing conflict regardless of cultural differences /positions, gender differences, and encourage other staff to overcome cultural and gender bias andÂ differences. â€¢Â Â understanding of the ECOWAS organizational structure, workplace culture and dynamics; â€¢Â Â ability to apply knowledge of ECOWAS legal framework, strategic priorities and operational standards to develop/modernize policies and programs and/or to implement policies and programs in a sustainable and effective manner; â€¢Â Â well-developed business, social and political acumen, demonstrating a strong commitment to the vision and mandate of ECOWAS coupled with a broad knowledge of the economic, political and social situations and trends in member states; â€¢Â Â sound judgment and decision-making skills on matters relating to policy and strategy development important to the realization of the ECOWAS mandate and the improvement of outcomes for member states. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to analyze reports as well as socio-economic and institutional dynamicsÂ and recognize areas of potential obstacles or challenges and develop innovative solutions or alternatives to address barriers and achieve strategic/operational priorities; â€¢Â Â ability to anticipate and interpret the effects of environmental changes (social, economic and political),and its impactÂ and makeÂ recommendations; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to identify/address strengths and weaknesses, stimulate creativity, reduce resistance to change and improve the achievement of strategic objectives; â€¢Â Â ability to make prudent decisions relating to the management of human, financial and material resources. ability to actively listen and understand perspectives of others to make informed assertions, decisions or recommendations; â€¢Â Â ability to build multiple external collaborative relationships to support strategic and operational objectives; identify the key issues and accommodate the key players with well thought out communication and stakeholder management plans; â€¢Â Â ability to communicate with clarity and conviction, make compelling presentations which promotes new insights, ideas and perspectives and a better understanding of issues and challenges; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â exhibit active listening skillsÂ to encourage stronger communication amongstÂ team members, to show care and make them feel valued and toÂ drive employee engagement in all institutions and agencies; â€¢Â Â excellent negotiation and conflict management skills focusing on building and nurturing effective and collaborative relationships; Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â proficiency inÂ information communication technologies(ICT); Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage. Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to prepare plans, set clear objectives in a consistent manner and have effective oversight of performance management practices toÂ ensure that goals and standards are met; â€¢Â Â ability to set effective goals/results and manage change in a manner that demonstrates resilience, composure and a positive outlook in an environment of uncertainty and ambiguity; â€¢Â Â ability to enable the development of organizational and individual talent throughout the implementation of strategic, operational, programme, project and individual plans; â€¢Â Â ability to implement plans, mobilize/engage people, identify critical success factors, mitigate risks, monitor indicators and feedback, initiate corrective measure and build capacities for sustainability; â€¢Â Â ability to institute rigorous monitoring, and evaluation practices and to learn from setbacks and mistakes to ensure continuous improvement.