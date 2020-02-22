Legal Adviser Internal Matters
|JOB TITLE
|Legal Adviser Internal Matters
|INSTITUTION
|ECOWAS COMMISSION
|GRADE
|P3
|ANNUAL SALARY
|UA49,106.81,USD77,480.72
|STATUS
|PERMANENT
|AGENCY
|DEPARTEMENT
|OFFICE OF PRESIDENT
|DIRECTORATE
|LEGAL AFFAIRS
|DIVISION
|LITIGATION AND INTERNAL MATTERS
|LINE SUPERVISOR
|PRINCIPAL LEGAL ADVISER LITIGATION AND INTERNAL MATTERS
|SUPERVISING
|DUTY STATION
|ABUJA, NIGERIA
|Applications should be sent to: b6legaimat@ecowas.int
JD_Eng_LEGAL ADVISER INTERNAL MATTERS
ROLE OVERVIEW
Under the overall guidance and supervision of the Principal Legal Adviser, Litigation and Â Internal matters and Litigation, the Legal Adviser Internal Affairs, will undertake the following duties and responsibilities:
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Â·Â Â Â Provide legal expertise to ECOWAS Commission in implementation of the ECOWAS mandate;
Â·Â Â Â Assist in the drafting of policy documents, organic and operational documents for the ECOWAS technical departments;
Â·Â Â Â Assist in the review and finalization of legal documents and follow up its implementation in Member States;
Â·Â Â Â Give and draft legal opinion;
Â·Â Â Â Build synergies amongst legal advisers;
Â·Â Â Â Produce reports and write ups on legal related issues.
Â·Â Â Â Assist in Support resource mobilization and manage budgeting and financial disbursements for the legal activities.
Â·Â Â Â Assist in increasing the awareness of decision makers,
Â·Â Â Â Undertake other duties that may be assigned by the Head of Division.
ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Bachelorâ€™s degree (or equivalent) in law, with a specialization in international, administrative or commercial law from a recognized university;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â 5 years progressively practiceÂ experience as a lawyer in the legal office of an intergovernmental organization or government;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Knowledge and understanding of theories, concepts and approaches relevant to international law;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â KnowledgeÂ and understanding of International law ; theories, concepts and approaches relevant to organized crime, illicit trafficking, drug demand reduction, etc.;
â€¢Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of relevant regulations and rules of international organziations, as well as of applicable jurisprudence; legal and administrative expertise to analyzing a diverse range of issues and problems, in the context of the disciplinary process, and to develop innovative and creative solutions and to litigate employment-related matters.
AGE LIMIT
Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates.
Â
ECOWAS KEY COMPETENCIES
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to persuade/influence others to consider a certain point of view, adopt a new idea or implement new methods and practices;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to lead a team of trainees/junior staff and instill a spirit of teamwork to engage employees and achieve a well-defined set of activities;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to respect chain of command in an appropriate manner;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to resolve challenges that occur with minimal direction and/or to recommend and explain solutions or alternatives for approval;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to utilize theÂ Code of Ethics to manage self, others, information and resources;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to mentor others and create feedback loops with supervisors, colleagues and the subordinates to build strong working relationships and improve performance.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â contribute to maintaining organizational unitâ€™s performance goals and standards.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â interpersonal skills with ability to keep a client informed of progress or setbacks in projects of relevance to timeline, quality and quantity;
ability to proactively interact with clients and build strong trusting relationships based on mutual respect and regular discussions;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to establish and sustain professional credibility with clients/stakeholders in a manner that anticipates their need, mitigates issues and that carefully balances professional obligations with the need to be sensitive and responsive to their needs;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to counsel, advise, consult and guide others on matters pertaining to assigned client service responsibilities and establishedÂ client service standards;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â demonstrate respect for cultural differences, fairness and ability to relate well with people from varied backgrounds, nationality, gender, ethnicity, race and religion;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â understanding of diverse cultural views especially within West Africa, with sensitivity to group differences; ability to challenge bias and to practice tolerance and empathy;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to listen actively, consider peopleâ€™s concerns and applyÂ judgement, tact and diplomacy;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to work in a diverse and inclusive interactive environment that benefits from diverse strengths;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â abilityÂ andÂ responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to encourage, empower, and advocate for people in an unbias and transparent manner.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of ECOWAS institutions, sectors, programmes and policies;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of ECOWAS internal operational requirements of programs, projects, services and systems required to achieve work assignments and meet performance goals;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of rules and procedures of ECOWAS associated assigned responsibilities and ability to explain these clearly to others;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of the ECOWAS culture, structures and performance issues and priorities impacting assigned responsibilities;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of member states development trends, indicators, challenges and opportunities as it relates to project/programme assigned to own position.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to study data/information from a variety of sources, identify anomalies, trends and issues, present findings, and makeÂ recommendations;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to break down problems or processes into key parts to identify and solve gaps in service, quality assurance, compliance and performance targets;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of and ability to apply techniques to generate creative ideas and new approaches to meeting goals;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to use evidence and research to informÂ policies and programs and identify relevant and appropriate sources of information, including stakeholders, regional institutions and/or internal committees.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â demonstrate operational computer proficiencyÂ using appropriate tools;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to make sound use of graphics and tables to effectively present numerical data to write semi-complex technical reports/proposals and edit/check templates, letters, etc.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to convey information clearly and concisely in a succinct and organized manner through both writing and verbal means, ;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â exhibit interpersonal skills, make presentations, express opinions and debate ideas with others in a constructive manner;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â proficiency in Â information communication technologies(ICT);
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Fluency in oral and written expressions in one of the ECOWAS official languages of the Community (English, French & Portuguese). Knowledge of an additional one will be an added advantage.
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to develop,Â implement an individual action plan for achieving specific workÂ goals;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â identify ,organize and monitor tasks throughout to facilitate execution;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to contribute and/or lead on projects as per accepted project management standards and techniques, to co-ordinate contributions by othersÂ to set and meet deadlines;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to organize work, set priorities, and work within timelines, giving attention to details, stakeholders, indicators and risks;
Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â ability to identify, collect and assess indicators to monitor performance and to take proactive remedial action as required.