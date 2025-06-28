ECOWAS Affirms Support for Guinea’s SIMAMDOU 2040

28 Jun, 2025

The Vice-President of ECOWAS presented the ECOWAS strategic plan for economic and regional integration at the opening ceremony of the Planning and Cooperation Days held in Conakry,Guinea on the 25th of June 2025.

Her Excellency Ms Damtien Larbli TCHINCTHIBIDJA, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, took part in the first edition of the Planning and International Cooperation Days organized by the Guinean Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.

The event brought together eminent personalities, economists and representatives of regional and international institutions on the theme “Reinventing planning and cooperation for an emerging, inclusive and resilient Guinea”.

These speakers shared their rich experience in planning and cooperation for Guinea’s emergence, in particular its SIMAMDOU 2040 project: Ms Damtien Larbli TCHINCTHIBIDJA, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, Ms Nialé KABA, Minister of the Economy, Planning and Development of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, Mr Donald KABERUKA, economist, former President of the African Development Bank, Mr Lionel ZINSOU, economist, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Benin, Mr Souleymane CISSE, former Minister of Planning of the Republic of Guinea and Mr Issa DIAW, World Bank Group Representative in Guinea

The event came to an end on the 26th Of June, 2025 with a closing dinner and artistic entertainment.