ECOWAS, EUROPEAN UNION, AND GIZ MARKS THE OFFICIAL COMMENCEMENT OF THE REGIONAL ENERGY GOVERNANCE AND INFORMATION SYSTEM IN WEST AFRICA (REGIS-WA)

The ECOWAS Commission, in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, convened a two-day Kick-off Workshop for the implementation of the Regional Energy Governance and Information System in West Africa (REGIS-WA), holding from September 29th to 30th, 2026, in Abuja, Nigeria.

This REGIS-WA kick-off workshop marks a decisive step towards harmonizing regional energy governance, reinforcing data architecture, and accelerating cross-border clean energy integration across West Africa. The project implemented under the Directorate of Energy and Mines, brings together Senior Representatives from ECOWAS Member states Ministries in-charge of Energy and key regional institutions, including the West African Power Pool (WAPP), the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), and the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA), to establish the strategic and operational roadmap for the initiative.

Delivering the keynote address virtually, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalization; His Excellency Hon. Amin Amidu SULEMANI, highlighted how REGIS-WA aligns with regional and global development frameworks and the revised ECOWAS treaty. He also emphasised how the project comes at a particularly opportune time, as it will contribute to achieving strategic objectives of Regional updated Energy Policy through development and implementation of national action plans by ECOWAS Member States, as well as consolidation of ECOWAS Energy Information System (EIS), an essential tool for energy statistics and informed decision-making. ‘‘ECOWAS ambition for the energy sector cannot be achieved without strong, transparent and data-driven energy governance” he said.

Representing the Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Madame Céline Hoste, Team Leader for Regional Cooperation, emphasized the European Union’s unwavering commitment to stronger institutions, better governance and a more reliable data as the foundation for functioning, integrated and climate friendly regional electricity market. Underscoring that the initiative focuses on translating regional policies into domestic action while enhancing the ECOWAS Energy Information System, stating that “A successful regional market also depends on sound governance, effective regulation, credible planning, and dependable energy statistics.”

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the German Federal Government, Dr. Karin Jansen, Head of Development Corporation at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, reaffirmed Germany’s enduring technical and financial commitment to sustainable energy development in the region. While appreciating the role of ECOWAS and its specialized energy institutions in advancing regional energy cooperation, she added that REGIS-WA will strengthen the regional energy information system, support the monitoring of regional energy policies and action plans, and foster strategic dialogue with the African Union.

The workshop is expected to strengthen a common understanding and shared vision among all partners, while validating the operational roadmap and key implementation milestones for the intervention. It will also establish mechanisms for sustained stakeholder ownership, coordination and synergy, ensuring greater coherence and effectiveness in the implementation.

The REGIS-WA Project is funded by the EU as part of NDICI initiative with a total budget of 3,000,000 million Euros. It is implemented by GIZ through its Promotion of a Climate-Friendly Electricity Market in the ECOWAS Region” (ProCEM II) programme. The project will focus on two components: Component 1 – Support the implementation and monitoring/follow-up of the regional energy policy, for the transposition in the Member States of the regional directives and the regional energy action plan; Component 2 – Support the development of ECOWAS’s energy statistical system by improving the capacities of Member States for the collection and production of statistical energy data.