ECOWAS CELEBRATES INNOVATION AS HUBPHARM AFRICA WINS SECOND STARTUP AWARDS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, through its Directorate of Private Sector and Industry, has successfully concluded the second edition of the ECOWAS Startup Awards, held on 30 September 2026 at the New ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja.

HubPharm Africa of Nigeria, led by its Co-Founder and CEO, Mrs. Tope Kareem, emerged as the winner of the US$30,000 grand prize. Gaynako of Senegal, led by Pape Natango Mbaye, and My Opinion of Côte d’Ivoire, founded and led by Steve Bah Blesson, emerged as the first and second runners-up, receiving US$20,000 and US$15,000, respectively. Other finalists were Baykart from The Gambia and Afrikan Coders from Cabo Verde.

The ceremony also featured the launch of the ECOWAS Private Sector Development Academy and the ECOWAS Startup Networks. The initiatives are designed to strengthen connections among entrepreneurs and other private-sector stakeholders, promote knowledge-sharing, and expand access to opportunities within the region’s growing startup ecosystem.

Speaking after receiving the award, Co-Founder and CEO of HubPharm Africa, Mrs. Tope Kareem, expressed appreciation to the ECOWAS Commission for believing in African startups and creating a platform through which innovative businesses can gain recognition and opportunities for growth. She also congratulated her fellow finalists and acknowledged the efforts of the other participating startups.

Presenting the award on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mr. Dehpue Yenpea Zuo, said the awards were designed to recognise innovations capable of addressing major human-development challenges beyond national borders.

Congratulating the winners, Commissioner Zuo commended all participating startups for their innovation, resilience, and commitment to developing solutions to challenges within their communities. He reaffirmed the importance of entrepreneurship and private-sector development in advancing economic transformation and regional integration in West Africa.

Zuo urged the participants to see themselves not only as business innovators but also as leaders committed to creating positive impact within their communities and beyond.

Also speaking, the Acting Director of Private Sector and Industry, Mr. Peter Oluoye, congratulated the winners and all participating startups, encouraging them to build on the opportunities created through the awards. He expressed appreciation to the sponsors, partners, and staff of the Commission whose collective efforts contributed to the successful delivery of the programme.

The three leading startups represented diverse areas of innovation. HubPharm Africa operates in the healthcare and pharmaceutical-access space; Gaynako develops solutions for converting invasive Typha plants into livestock feed; while My Opinion reflects the growing diversity of innovative solutions emerging from the region.

The launch of the ECOWAS Private Sector Development Academy and ECOWAS Startup Networks, alongside the conclusion of the awards, marks another step in the Commission’s efforts to build a stronger and more connected entrepreneurial ecosystem.

By recognising innovation while creating platforms for learning, networking, and collaboration, ECOWAS continues to support the development of West African businesses and their greater participation in the regional economy.

The second edition of the ECOWAS Startup Awards underscores the Commission’s continued efforts to foster innovation, support emerging enterprises, and create an enabling environment for entrepreneurship across West Africa.