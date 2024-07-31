image
Virtual Scoping Meeting for the Evaluation of the Community Development Programme (CDP)

31 Jul, 2024

The Community Development Programme (CDP) organized a virtual meeting on July 23, 2024, with Member States, Commission Departments, and specialized agencies of ECOWAS to launch the CDP revision process. To recall, the CDP was adopted in 2014 by the Conference of Heads of State and Government as an operational tool for ECOWAS Vision 2020. In this regard, the CDP served as the regional counterpart to national development programs within the member countries.

The formulation of the CDP, conducted through a participatory approach with all regional development stakeholders, resulted in its adoption with 230 flagship projects totaling approximately $49 billion, of which 80% of the funding remained to be secured. With the adoption of Vision 2050, it has become necessary to revise the CDP to align it with this new vision.

Dr. Abdoulaye ZONON, the CDP Coordinator, provided an update on the program’s progress as well as the challenges and constraints in its implementation. The meeting allowed representatives from Member States and ECOWAS Commission officials to review and approve the consultant’s work program. Participants emphasized the importance of consulting all stakeholders, including the Commission, Member States, and civil society, to produce a high-quality report.

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

