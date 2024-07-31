Annual ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Skills Certification Workshop Held in Dakar

31 Jul, 2024

July 29, 2024 – The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CEREEC), with the support of GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit), is organizing the Annual Workshop of the Regional Certification Scheme and Sustainable Energy Skills, from July 29 to August 2, 2024, in Dakar, Senegal.

The main objective of this Workshop is to bring together key stakeholders of the ECOWAS Regional Certification of Sustainable Energy Skills program to discuss and analyze ongoing activities as well as plan future actions to ensure the efficiency and sustainability of the ECOWAS Certification Body of Sustainable Energy Skills (ECBES) led by ECREEE.

The workshop will be structured around the following three meetings:

The first meeting of the National Focal Institutions for Certification of Sustainable Energy Skills

The fourth meeting of the Technical Committee

The second meeting of the Tripartite Advisory Committee.

The workshop will consolidate the certifications already in place for off-grid solar PV installers and clean energy mini-grid professionals, and prepare for the implementation of certifications for the energy efficiency and solar thermal professions. Discussions will also focus on the operationalization of level 3 certification (grid-connected photovoltaic solar energy) in conjunction with the West African Power Pool (WAPP).

The workshop will provide a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic planning to improve the certification process for sustainable energy skills in West Africa.