The Task Force of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme Praises Recent High-Level dialogue between Benin an Niger

01 Aug, 2024

The Task Force of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme Praises Recent High-Level dialogue between Benin an Niger to Promote the Free Movement of People and Goods between the countries.

The Chairman of the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) Task Force that is set up to monitor the Free Movement of People and Goods across the region, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Ibn CHAMBAS, has been following efforts made by two former Presidents of Benin, H.E. Nicephore SOGLO and H.E. Thomas Boni YAYI, to normalize free movement of persons and of goods between Benin and Niger that has been interrupted since July 2023.

It should be recalled that, during the recent mediation visit of the two former Presidents to Niamey, His Excellency General Abdourahmane, Head of State of Niger granted them a solemn audience. On the occasion, the two parties exchanged in depth, on the way out of the crisis between Benin and Niger, two nations which are united by historic, geographic and social ties. Following this high-level mediation, the Republic of Niger returned the visit to Benin with a high-level delegation, led by the Minister of the Interior, General Mohamed Toumba.

It is in this same vein of African fraternity that the President of the Republic of Benin, His Excellency President Patrice Talon, granted the Nigerien delegation, accompanied by the two former Presidents of Benin, a solemn audience. The parties had very positive discussions on ways to resolve the crisis between the two brotherly countries.

In view of the mandate given by the Summit of Heads of State and Government to the ETLS Task Force, in promoting the facilitation of the free movement of persons and goods, I would like to commend the constructive initiative of the two former Presidents of Benin, and the spirit of openness shown by the Presidents of the Republic of Benin and Niger.

We take note of the fruitful consultations held in Niamey and acknowledge the reciprocal visit to Cotonou by General Toumba, Minister of Interior of Niger, with particular appreciation of the warm reception granted to the Nigerien delegation by H. E. President Patrice Talon.

The ETLS Task Force applauds the spirit of good neighborliness exhibited by both sides and encourages them to resolve any differences through dialogue and within the framework of African brotherhood. We urge them to move swiftly to reopen their common frontier to ease the suffering of people, border communities, cross-border transporters, traders, and travelers, in the spirit of Pan-African solidarity and integration.

As a reminder, the Task Force on the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme was established by Implementing Regulation PC/REG 01/11/15 of 25 November 2015. It is an ad hoc consultative body placed under the authority of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, with the mission of ensuring the effectiveness of the free movement of people and goods within the Community, through arbitration and the amicable settlement of disputes between Member States as well as advocacy and mediation with the high political authorities of Member States.