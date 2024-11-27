The Legal Affairs Directorate of the ECOWAS Commission Organized the Seventh Meeting of the Legal and Sectoral Directorates of the ECOWAS and UEMOA Commissions in Dakar, Senegal

27 Nov, 2024

Legal dignitaries and sectorial Directorates from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) gathered in Dakar, Senegal for the (7th) seventh meeting of the legal and sectoral directorates of the ECOWAS and UEMOA commissions. This significant event, held from 25th to 29th November 2024, under-scores the collective commitment of UEMOA and ECOWAS, among other things, to resolve the difficulties of convergence of the texts adopted and to prevent divergences and overlaps in the texts adopted.

The Director of Legal Affairs of the two institutions, delivered insightful remarks, highlighting the importance of this joint meeting of ECOWAS and UEMOA, to consolidate the efforts from several meetings held.

The Dakar meeting builds upon the 2015, 2016, 2018, 2022 and 2023 meetings, where the two institutions deliberated on the files where convergence was needed.

. At the end of the meeting, the following results are expected:

• Finalization of cooperation agreements between the two institutions in the fields of biosecurity and agricultural inputs

• The documents will be ready to be submitted for signature by the Heads of institutions.

• Adoption of a modus operandi for the exchange of regulatory texts with a view to harmonization.