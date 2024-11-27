12TH Meeting of ECREEE National Focal Points

27 Nov, 2024

Abidjan, 25 November 2024 – The 12th Meeting of the National Focal Institutions (NFIs) of the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) took place on 25 November 2024 in Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire) as a prelude to the 9th edition of the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF 2024 on 28 and 29 November 2024) and the following Pre-Events: Workshop on Regional Opportunities for the Transition to Clean Cooking in West Africa on 26 November 2024, Workshop on Sustainable Off-Grid Solutions for Health Centers in Africa on 27 November 2024, Validation Workshop of the ECOWAS Market Study and Intervention Strategy of the EELA Programme “Energy Efficiency for Sustainable Livelihoods in Africa” on 27 November 2024.

The meeting, organized with the support of GiZ/ProMERC (Promotion of a Climate-Friendly Electricity Market in the ECOWAS Region), presented the achievements of the year 2024 as well as the action plans for the year 2025 on the following themes: (i) Presentation of the Regional Report on the progress in RE and EE for the year 2023 and Development of the 2024 edition; (ii) Development of the West Africa Energy Efficiency Report; (iii) Presentation of the implementation of the renovation of ECOWREX; (iv) Presentation of the 2024 achievements and the 2025 action plan of the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Certification System; (v) Presentation of the state of implementation of the National Sustainable Energy Certification Committees and exchanges on the synergy of actions with CODINORM; (vi) Exchanges on the launch of the Energy Efficiency Skills Certification Program within the framework of the synergy of action between ECREEE and the AfDB/ASAP project; (vii) Presentation of the Draft 2025 Work Plan of the GiZ/ProMERC Project.

The monitoring and evaluation of the operationalization of the National Sustainable Energy Action Plans (Renewable Energies, Energy Efficiency, Bioenergy, Gender Mainstreaming) whose development was supported by ECREEE is a priority in the exchanges with the NFIs in order to ensure their translation into structuring programs and Sustainable Energy Infrastructure in the Member States.