4th Meeting of the ECOWAS-DONOR Consultative Committee of ECREEE

27 Nov, 2024

The 4th Meeting of the ECOWAS-Donors Consultation Committee of ECREEE took place on Monday, November 25, 2024, in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire under the chairmanship of Mr. Sediko DOUKA, Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalization of the ECOWAS Commission.

At the opening of the meeting and on behalf of the Partners, Mr. Assani DAHOUENON, Programme Officer “Promotion of a Climate-Friendly Electricity Market in the ECOWAS Region (ProMERC)” at GiZ, congratulated the ECOWAS Commission and ECREEE for the regular holding of this consultation framework.

The Consultative Committee is composed of the Commissioners (Energy and Internal Services) of the ECOWAS Commission, the Representatives of the Ministers (Energy and Environment) of the Member State holding the current Presidency of ECOWAS, the Representatives (Experts and Private Sector) of the Sustainable Energy Sector in West Africa and the Main Technical and Financial Partners of ECREEE (AECID, BAD, GiZ, UNIDO, WASCAL). The state of implementation of the recommendations of the 3rd meeting, the review of the activities for the year 2024 as well as the examination of the work plan, the provisional budget and the challenges to be met for the year 2025 were discussed during this meeting.

ECREEE’s Technical and Financial Partners recognized the Agency’s significant contribution to the achievement of SDG 7 “Ensure access for all to reliable, sustainable and modern energy services at an affordable cost” and pledged to strengthen their support to ECREEE for the promotion of Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency and the realization of sustainable energy infrastructure in West Africa.

As a reminder, the inaugural meeting of the Committee was held on 20 and 21 August 2021 in Praia (Cabo Verde), the second meeting took place on 7 November 2022 in Abuja (Nigeria) and the third meeting took place on 14 October 2023 in Praia (Cabo Verde)

ECREEE works in close collaboration with the following technical partners, among others: AECID, AfDB, GiZ, UNIDO, WASCAL, ADA, IDRC, European Union, USAID, UNDP, World Bank, etc.

ECREEE invites you to the 9th edition of the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum on 28 and 29 November 2024 at the Abidjan Exhibition Centre.