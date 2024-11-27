Abidjan: West Africa’s Regional Resilience Strategy Reviewed by Experts from Member States

27 Nov, 2024

Abidjan, 25 November – Experts from across West Africa are convening this week in Abidjan for final consultations organized by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). This five-day process will culminate in the formal ministerial adoption by Member States of the Regional Resilience Strategy for West Africa (2024–2050) on 28–29 November.

“West Africa, with an estimated population of 446 million, is marred by the persistent deterioration of livelihoods, pushing our citizens into chronic poverty, degraded health, and widespread food insecurity amidst climatic disasters,” remarked H.E. Fanta Cissé, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire, speaking on behalf of the President of the Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray. “The Strategy underscores our commitment to creating lasting solutions to West Africa’s vulnerability to crises,” she added.

Bringing together 90 technical representatives from ECOWAS Member States, regional organizations, and development partners, the meeting aims to finalize the Strategy, which serves as a roadmap to tackle the region’s most pressing challenges.

As part of this collaborative effort, the Strategy has been developed with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), backed by financial contributions from Sweden and Denmark. It offers a comprehensive framework for resilience-building across regional, national, and community levels.

“This Strategy is bold, comprehensive, and integrated. It brings together governance, economic stability, social inclusion, and environmental resilience into a unified approach,” said Gatkuoth Kai, Regional Coordinator for Africa (Disaster Risk Reduction and Recovery) at the UNDP Resilience Hub in Nairobi. “It provides the foundation for a regional response that ensures resilience is embedded across all sectors of society,” he added.

Over three days, experts will review the Strategy’s six thematic pillars: Good Governance, Peace and Security; Macroeconomic Resilience; Sustainable Livelihoods; Social Protection and Resilience; Gender Sensitivity and Social Inclusion; and Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction. Discussions will focus on refining priorities and ensuring alignment with the unique needs and vulnerabilities of West African countries. The goal is to secure technical validation of the Strategy before its presentation to Ministers later in the week.

“Contribute your insights, experiences, and recommendations to create an integrated strategy that addresses social inequalities, expands economic opportunities, and reduces the likelihood of violence and unrest,” urged Valentine Ezulu, Chairperson of the Experts Meeting, representing Nigeria.

The opening session underscored the importance of this step in addressing West Africa’s growing exposure to shocks, including recurrent climatic disasters, rapid urbanization, governance challenges, and deepening inequalities. The Strategy’s collaborative development process was also highlighted, showcasing its foundation in extensive consultations, stakeholder workshops, and expert analysis.

“The challenges facing West Africa—climate change, governance, and security—are deeply interconnected and global in nature,” said Joachim Beijmo, Head of Regional Development Cooperation in Africa at the Swedish Embassy in Addis Ababa. “We are proud to have contributed to this regional process and remain committed as we move toward action and implementation.”

UNDP Côte d’Ivoire emphasized the importance of being united in building resilience. “We must stay committed to working together to strengthen our resilience and that of future generations against the multifaceted challenges knocking at our door,” underlined Gaël Ollivier, Deputy Resident Representative.

This week’s proceedings in Abidjan mark the culmination of over two years of coordinated efforts by ECOWAS and its partners. Beginning with an inception meeting in 2023, the development process has drawn on contributions from thematic experts, government representatives, and regional organizations. The Strategy seeks to address immediate vulnerabilities while aligning regional efforts with ECOWAS’s Vision 2050, the Sustainable Development Goals, and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

“The adoption of the Strategy on 28–29 November will be a defining moment for West Africa,” concluded Parfait Kouadio, Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Environment, Sustainable Development, and Ecological Transition in Côte d’Ivoire. “It will demonstrate our shared commitment to addressing the multidimensional risks threatening the region’s future.”

The Experts Meeting sets the stage for the Ministerial adoption later this week, where ministers will review technical recommendations and provide their endorsement. This milestone reflects a unified commitment to addressing West Africa’s multidimensional risks and building a stable, sustainable, and inclusive future for the region.