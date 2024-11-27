ECOWAS Workshop on Tourism Standards Charts New Path for Regional Growth

27 Nov, 2024

In a landmark effort to elevate the tourism sector in West Africa, the Directorate of Private Sector of ECOWAS, under the leadership of Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mrs Massandje TOURE-LITSE represented by Dr Tony Luka ELUMELU, Ag Director Private convened a three-day workshop to discuss standardizing tourism practices in the region, being held at the Continental Hotel, Lagos, from 25th to 27th November 2024, the event brought together private sector stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders from across West Africa to address challenges and opportunities in regional tourism.

The workshop, organized in collaboration with the Directorate of Industry, aims to create a unified framework to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of the West African tourism industry. Experts from diverse fields are delivering presentations on critical topics such as:

Standardizing Tourism Businesses: Addressing inconsistencies in service delivery and infrastructure quality across the region,

Facilitating Free Movement of People: Exploring solutions to ease intra-regional travel and enhance connectivity,

Hospitality Industry Growth: Highlighting the role of standardized practices in improving guest experiences and fostering regional pride.

Visa Regimes and Accessibility: Discussing streamlined visa processes to encourage tourism and investment across borders.

At the conclusion of the workshop, the private sector is expected to present a comprehensive framework for standardizing tourism practices in the ECOWAS region. This framework will undergo validation by ECOWAS to ensure it aligns with the region’s goals of economic integration, cultural preservation, and sustainable development.