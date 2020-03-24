Programme Officer, Corridor Development & Logistics

Under the supervision of the PPO Maritime and Transport Facilitation Corridors, the incumbent will develop strategies for addressing logistical barriers regarding regional transit as well as reducing the transportation cost in the Community which ranks among the highest in the World. The PO Corridor Development and Logistics will employ current trends in the area of Economic Development Corridors while achieving corridor efficiency in terms of least cost, reliability and competitive travel times. The interventions will cover facilitation of the entire supply and logistics chain starting from the port of origin (or inland points) through regional corridors to the destination points.

Be below 50 years old. This provision does not apply to internal candidates

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â experience in monitoring and evaluation of infrastructure related projects or programmes;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â knowledge of cross border transport projects and social impacts of infrastructure development projects and programs, and programme performance assessment;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Must have been part of at least one project in transport logistics, transport facilitation or corridor development.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Must have experience in port logistics & terminals, border operations, transit systems and multi-modal transport, inland or dry ports and warehousing as part of cross border trade and transit operations.

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â 5 yearsâ€™ experience in cross border corridor development projects covering areas such as cross-border infrastructure development, cross-border corridors and spatial planning, spatial development initiatives, engineering in a developing country, withÂ experience in project preparation and procurement;

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Bachelor’sÂ degree in Civil Engineering, Transport Planning, Economics or Logistics, International Trade Policy or Social SciencesÂ from a recognized university;